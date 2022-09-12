School’s out: How to cure kids’ boredom, boost self-esteem and get them outdoors during school holidays

Promotion

At Oxford Active, children can play in tranquil woodlands and learn how to cook on a campfire, build a shelter and whittle wood. - Credit: Oxford Active

For most working parents, school holidays present a challenge – how to arrange quality childcare and keep kids entertained while juggling a hectic schedule?

To help you survive when school’s no longer in session, we chat with Jo Manners from Oxford Active, an Oxfordshire-based childcare provider that runs stimulating programmes for children aged three to 14.

Below, she tells us more about their Active Camps and Active Adventure activities and reveals how they can ensure your kids have fun, create unforgettable memories and discover more about themselves.

Q: How can working parents find high-quality childcare during school holidays?

A: It’s always good to do some research online and speak to other parents at your child’s school to find out what childcare is available in your local area.

My advice to parents when seeking childcare during the school holidays is that you should choose someone who delivers a personal and committed service. We’re dedicated to providing each child with the very best camp experience, creating a relaxed, welcoming environment, so they feel at home from the very first day.

Oxford Active's camps help children connect with nature, encourage their curiosity and boost their confidence. - Credit: Oxford Active

There are a lot of amazing independent schools around Oxfordshire, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. We aim to make the most of what’s on offer and provide children with access to new and exciting opportunities.

Q: How can attending holiday camps benefit children?

A: Our Active Holiday Camps and Active Adventure Camps help children connect with nature, encourage their curiosity and boost their confidence.

Children are sorted into various age groups, enabling them to bond with like-minded peers and form lasting friendships. We provide a warm and nurturing environment where kids feel safe to explore.

The camps are the ideal place for children to develop their social skills, try new things and build their sense of independence. These are essential skills that can help children achieve at school, and later in life as they apply for university and enter the workplace.

Q: What activities are on offer for children to take part in?

A: We develop bespoke, daily timetables tailormade to suit the children attending each programme. No two days are the same, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The activities on offer will depend on which venue you’ve booked.

No two days at camp are the same and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. - Credit: Jen Holland Photography

Kingham Hill School in Chipping Norton is a popular venue for our Active Adventure Holiday Camp. Here, we offer multi-activity outdoor experiences, for six to 14-year-olds. The school is located in the heart of the Cotswolds countryside, surrounded by sprawling hills and with over 100 acres of stunning estate land and private woodlands.

At Summer Fields School in Summertown, we offer both the Active Adventure programme and Active Camp for children aged from three up to 14 years old. Summer Fields is an independent day and boarding school for boys, boasting fantastic on-site facilities with 70 acres of greenery and nature trails to explore. Our camp base is located in the heart of tranquil woodland, offering an idyllic place for kids to play and let their imaginations run free.

Both venues provide access to an indoor or outdoor swimming pool, sports hall, and playing fields. Children can take part in basketball, football and hockey, included as part of the Active Camps. They can also go on an orienteering course, and learn how to cook on a campfire, build a shelter and whittle wood, as part of the Active Adventure Camp. At Kingham Hill, kids can practice on the archery range and tackle the 30ft climbing wall at the brand-new sports centre.

We feel it’s incredibly important to make use of the beautiful scenery on our doorstep and to show children the importance of caring for our planet.

Q: How can you help shy children gain more confidence?

A: Arriving at camp for the first time can be quite daunting, especially for more reserved children. Our friendly and experienced camp leaders will be on hand to welcome your child and help them to feel at ease. By playing icebreaker games, we help them to relax and make friends. The children's health, safety and happiness are our top priorities.

All of our staff are DBS checked, and many of them are qualified teachers and sports coaches. Our venues are Ofsted-regulated and inspected, meaning you can trust that your children are in the best hands.

Expert staff provide high-quality childcare that working parents can depend on during school holidays. - Credit: Jen Holland Photography

Q: How can you book a place at Active Camp or Active Adventure?

A: Our camps are open for anyone to book; children don’t need to be a student of any particular school to join. Use our website to explore our various venues and find one close to you. We’re open for school holidays throughout the year, including half-term and the six weeks over the summer. The camps run daily throughout the school holidays, and children can be dropped off at 8.15am and picked up at 6pm. This is the perfect schedule for busy working parents.

We’ve been working with local families for over 25 years and are dedicated to providing specialised, wraparound care they can depend on. Every moment of childhood is special and we’re committed to helping your child make the most of every minute.

To find out more or to make a booking, visit oxfordactive.co.uk.

Call 01865 594325 or email info@oxfordactive.co.uk.