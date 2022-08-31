It’s back to school time, so it’s also back to kitting the children out with uniform – which can be a strain on family finances especially with the cost-of-living rises.

To help reduce the stress, Winsford Uniform Exchange has organised a pop-up at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks where shoppers can donate good quality uniforms their children no longer need so these can be handed on to other families.

From now until the end of September, visitors can drop off their donations at the guest services desk or in the bar area of Under the Oak Container Village. These will be collected each week by Winsford Uniform Exchange who will clean and sort the clothing before making the clothes available for collection at their drop-in sessions, details of which are here

Cheshire Oaks manager Kenny Murray says this collaboration builds on Cheshire Oaks’ Recycle Your Fashion initiative to tackle disposable waste and recognises Cheshire’s community spirit in helping others out.

‘These donations can make all the difference to families that are struggling,’ said Kenny.

Emma Ball, founder of Winsford Uniform Exchange, said: ‘Buying school uniform is such a big cost for families, especially if you have more than one child. This pop-up at Cheshire Oaks outlet will hopefully encourage more donations of unneeded items that can be made available for families who are struggling.'