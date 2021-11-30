11 Christmas gifts made in Norfolk for beauty and wellbeing

No need to look further than our beloved county for the best in skincare and beauty gifts this year, says Lily Law.

With all of us looking at increasing our wellbeing at home, as well as thinking more about sustainability and the environment, we have cherry-picked some of our finest locally made products to enhance, delight and comfort through those long winter nights.

COASTAL WALKS EAU DE PARFUM, by Norfolk Natural Living

This unisex scent by this slow-luxury wellbeing brand is inspired by the musky pines and dew soaked sand dunes of the Norfolk Coast. Patchouli, bergamot, jasmine, citrus leaf and wood oils blend to make the most sophisticated and romantic, long-lasting eau de parfum. This is a really special fragrance for either man or woman and is top of my Christmas list. From £15 for 10ml, £95 for 100ml.

norfolknaturalliving.com

Saffron Glow Dry Body Oil from Nudge - Credit: Nudge

SAFFRON GLOW DRY BODY OIL by Nudge Boutique

This hydrating body oil is infused with Norfolk saffron and organic CO2 carrot and will keep you smelling divine all year round. Neroli, vanilla and orange combine with prickly pear seed oil to re-invigorate and enrich both skin and mind. Work into the skin after a hot soak in the bath, and curl up with your favourite book. Blissful. From £10 for 30ml.

nudgeboutique.co.uk

Captain Fawcett Ricki Hall Grooming Kit - Credit: Captain Fawcett

BEARD OIL & FOLDING POCKET BEARD COMB, by Captain Fawcett

For the discerning (bearded) gentleman, look no further than our very own distinguished Captain Fawcett, inspired by the eminent and apparently well-groomed Edwardian explorer, no self-respecting gent would be without this nifty comb and deliciously scented oil, (choose from Booze & Baccy, Maharajah and more) wherever the adventure takes him. £48.50

captainfawcett.com

Abhana's Bathe by Candlelight gift set - Credit: Abhana

BATHE BY CANDLELIGHT GIFT SET IN MANDARIN & SICILIAN BERGAMOT, by ABAHNA

For a seriously luxurious bath-time experience chuck out the kids toys / dog shampoo, lock the door, light this soothing candle and slip down into harmony with this heavenly citrus-floral bath foam. Blended to enhance mood and positive energy with wild flower honey, aloe vera and chamomile restores tired muscles whilst bergamot calms and clarifies thought. £60

abahna.co.uk

Q+A Merry + Bright Cracker - Credit: Q+A

MERRY + BRIGHT CRACKER, by Q+A

The perfect stocking filler, this face mask duo pamper kit will please those in need of a little pre-festive skin brightening pick me up. Two full size products include Vitamin A.C.E Warming Gel Mask and Activated Charcoal Face Mask. Add some cosy socks and a chocolate orange and ta-da, you’ve got a teen girl’s stocking sorted! £12

qandaskin.com

Ivy Light's Mulled Wine candle - Credit: Ivy Light

MULLED WINE CANDLE, by Ivy Light

What could be more festive that the smell of mulled wine? With top notes of zesty orange mix with spiced cinnamon, sugar and apples, this scent encapsulates all that is Christmas. Ivy Light’s natural soy candles are non-toxic, biodegradable and are all hand-made in the Norfolk workshop. We love the unique newspaper wrapping finished with black ribbon – a classy little gift for someone special. From £12.

ivylightcandles.co.uk

Juni lipstick - Credit: Juni

LIPSTICK BUNDLE, JUNI Cosmetics

High end beauty with an environmental conscience is at the heart of JUNI’s philosophy. Cutting no corners in quality and 100% plastic free, these luxe lipstick bundles are hydrating, rejuvenating and in five gorgeous colourways. The perfect gift for a picky person, this Christmas JUNI are offering three bundles with free wrapping and shipping to anywhere in the world. The Perfect Pair £56 / The Curated Trio £93 / The Capsule Collection £132.

junicosmetics.com

Moorend moisturisers - Credit: Moorend

GOATS MILK HAND CREAM, by Moorend Moisturisers

Known for its healing and gentle benefits, goats milk is taking the lead in mainstream skincare. Bale smallholder Zoe produces quality moisturising creams from her dairy goats with no irritants or chemicals, instead using natural coconut oil, calendula, lactic and steric acid. A lovely stocking filler for chapped, overworked hands, and soft and gentle enough for everyone’s use. Gift packs include a soap and hand cream. Hand cream £11 / Gift pack £15.50.

moorendmoisturisers.co.uk

Scents of Place - Credit: Scents of Place

BERGAMOT & BLACK PEPPER BODYWASH by Scents Of Place

Inspired by the local landscape, language and a love of the slow life, Sop. is a sustainable vegan body-care and fragrance brand with the environment and wellness at its core. The names of products are inspired by local Norfolk dialect; dene (noun) is a sandy stretch of coast, evoking the space between sea and land, with its fresh, citrus spice scent – gentle enough for all the family, special enough for one. £16.

sop.life

Boudicca does a range of diffusers - Credit: Boudicca

CASSIS & SATSUMA DIFFUSER, by Boudicca Design

Boudicca are locally renowned for their stunning fragrances, and this one won’t disappoint. Fill your home with the tangy scent of satsumas mingled with floral fruity geranium and jasmine and base notes of warm sandlewood. Light the fire and get snug because once you’re seduced by this room diffuser you won’t want to leave the house. £23 for 100mls, lasts up to 16 weeks.

boudiccadesign.co.uk





Austin Austin's body cream - Credit: Austin Austin

NEROLI & PETITGRAIN BODY CREAM, by Austin Austin

Austin Austin is a brand you can trust – it’s the family run business from the owners of Rainbow Wholefoods and Kingfisher Natural Toothpaste. This luscious natural body cream has top notes of orange and grapefruit, middle notes of cardamom and neroli and base notes of petitgrain and cedarwood. AA products are certified SA Organic and sustainably packaged, with no GM ingredients or any silicone or paraben nasties. £20 for 120mls.

austinaustinorganic.com