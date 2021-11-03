Surrey's top plus-size fashion boutiques

Fashion doesn't stop at size 16, say Surrey Frills lifestyle gurus Marie Gibbens and Claire Hams

Let’s be honest, when it comes to plus-size fashion we all know that the offering on the market needs improvement. For too long the fashion industry has ignored plus-size women but thankfully times are changing. As body diversity is becoming more valued, we are seeing influential designers foraying into the plus-size market and the media finally getting on board to showcase beauties of all shapes and sizes.

Perfect for the warmer months, this smock dress promises comfort and cool and epitomises the effortless style of the Surrey Boutique - Credit: Taylor Jayne

Seeing as there are far more women on the planet who can relate to these models, the move to highlight them only makes sense.

In Surrey, plus size fashion is bigger and better than ever - a number of boutiques and brands are not just creating choices, they are offering the viable and stylish options curvier women crave. Different fabrics and finishes, different styles and trends proving that style has no size. Considered pieces that are carefully tailored as opposed to simply made bigger. No more struggling to find clothes that excite or inspire you. From boutiques and brands that are working hard to diversify their size offering to those that exclusively cater for the fuller figure.

Victoria’s Little Bra Shop: victoriaslittlebrashop.com

Elomi Matilda plunge 'bra in bra' available at Victoria's Little Bra Shop in West Street, Dorking - Credit: Elomi

With sizes from 30 to 44 & B to H cups, here you’ll find all the best brands to make you feel beautiful from the inside out.

One Life Clothing: onelifeclothingonline.com

Inspired by the 'Lagenlook' it is a prime example of the styles on offer at OneLife Clothing - Credit: OneLife Clothing



Your sustainable sartorial solution for relaxed clothing, beautifully designed and impeccably constructed. Collections feature easy-wearing, 100% gauze cotton garments in a range of stunning hues.

The Surrey Boutique: thesurreyboutique.uk

Plus size certainly doesn't mean you have to compromise on style as shown by these great outfits from the Surrey Boutique - Credit: Surrey Boutique

Run by two sisters, this boutique has proved itself to be a key player in the plus-size market through fashion-forward & purse friendly collections. Surrey Life readers receive 10 per cent of your first order using code SB10.

Lucindas, Purley: lucindas.online

Founded in 1985, Lucindas Boutique offers a winning mix of staple and statement pieces with palatable prices. Here you’ll find size-inclusive brands for all your high/low needs.



Rowena, Weybridge: rowena.boutique

Rowena Morris set up Rowena to build a hub of coveted, considered and contemporary fashion- clothes that are beautiful but real and built to last. Selected collections up to size 20.

Taylor Jayne: taylorjayne.co.uk

Fresh and flouncy fashion from Taylor Jayne in Horley - Credit: Taylor Jayne

Expect cool, trend-inspired and unique collections from this Horley-based online boutique. Owner Kirstie is passionate about making women look and feel beautiful and knows style is everybody.

Ruby La La: rubylalaonline.co.uk

This Farnham based boutique offers fun, affordable fashion with a strong focus on creating a warm, comfortable and friendly atmosphere. Discover plus size collections up to size 26.

Emilia’s Boutique, Horley: emiliasclothing.co.uk

Founded in 2019 by Emily Amoss, Emilia’s Boutique offers a unique selling experience of one size and one size plus clothing. There is 10 per cent off your first order for Surrey Life readers.

SID Comfort Couture: sidcomfortcouture.com

Mandy McEvoy’s enterprise is the culmination of a dazzling career in the fashion industry. Creating incredibly stylish, quality two-piece leisurewear options - all handmade for a high-class finish.

The Big Man Shop: bigmanshop.co.uk

A destination shop for the larger man, The BIG Man Shop has been in Wallington since 2008. A family run company, the boutique offers everything from formal suits to everyday jogging bottoms from sizes 2XL to 8XL.

Aurora Brides: aurora-bride.com

The 'Stella' wedding dress from a collection at Aurora Brides, Cheam - Credit: Aurora Brides

Fall in love (again!) with your dream wedding gown at the Cheam based bridal boutique, offering exquisite collections in sizes 16-26.

Preloved Fashion - Surrey’s preloved fashion scene is thriving with plus-sized gems. Well-stocked and carefully curated these shops are an eco-friendly goldmine and a designer paradise for the savvy fashionista. See: surreyfrills.co.uk/preloved-fashion for the best preloved emporiums across the county.

For more sartorial advice from the Surrey Life style team, subscribe to: Surrey Life or visit: surreyfrills.co.uk