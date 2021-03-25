Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Win a Briston Clubmaster Classic watch worth £265

Julian Read

Published: 6:00 AM March 25, 2021   
Briston’s latest Clubmaster Classic Chronograph watch

Briston’s latest Clubmaster Classic Chronograph watch - Credit: Image courtesy of Briston watches

Essex Life has partnered with Briston to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a stunning new watch as we welcome in British Summer Time 

The lucky winner of this fabulous competition will receive Briston’s latest Clubmaster Classic Chronograph watch in tortoise shell acetate, with a white dial and rose gold dressings.

The elegant and sophisticated styling boasts class and simplicity. Featuring domed mineral crystal glass and being water resistant to 100m, this stunning timepiece really can be your go-anywhere companion.

The high-quality Japanese chronograph movement, with date function, will keep you in time with every step and the watch can be accessorised with its interchangeable NATO strap program, allowing you to adapt it to the colour of your outfits and your changing desires each and every day, including a selection of leather and bracelet options.

Briston, a French brand born out of a very British spirit, has been the epitome of British style since Queen Victoria - a sporty chic timepiece often worn on cricket pitches and polo fields, or while cheering on rowers at the Oxford vs Cambridge boat race.

It is this spirit, combined with its watchmaking DNA, that gives Briston its unique style.

The watch is also available at wolfandbadger.com

To be in with a chance of winning this prize, fill in the form below: 

Fill out my online form.

