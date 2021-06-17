Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
WIN £500 worth of preloved designer clothes

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 12:55 PM June 17, 2021   
Dress - Credit: Dress, Cheshire

Cheshire Life has joined up with Christine Colbert and Dress Cheshire to bring you a fabulous prize – The Gift of Glam. You could win £500 worth of preloved designer clothes, shoes, handbags or accessories either online at dresscheshire.com or in their boutique in Prestbury. With preloved prices already at a fraction of the item’s original RRP at Dress, you could literally fill your wardrobe with pieces you could only have dreamed of owning, or, perhaps you might choose to spend your prize money on that one fabulous designer handbag of your dreams? It’s up to you how you spend it.

For your chance to win, enter with the form below:

Cheshire Life
Cheshire

