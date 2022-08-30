How to find the perfect jewellery to celebrate a special occasion

Promotion

Fabergé jewellery is perfect for celebrating life's special moments like anniversaries, engagements or even a new job. - Credit: Fabergé

If you’re on the hunt for some lavish new pieces to freshen up your jewellery collection, then look no further.

Stewart Simpson, client relationship manager for Laings Jewellers, talks to us about the luxury Maison, Fabergé, and why their pieces are such a worthwhile investment for your collection.

Fabergé is renowned worldwide for their glamorous jewellery and luxurious, intricate designs. - Credit: Fabergé

Fabergé

Founded in 1842, Fabergé is an iconic global artist jeweller of extraordinary jewellery and watches, as well as bespoke commissions for a discerning international clientele. The company has been a revered name in the jewellery industry, ever since Peter Carl Fabergé created the fifty ingenious Imperial Easter Eggs for the Romanov family between 1885 and 1916.

Peter Carl Fabergé was renowned for his exquisite and artistic use of colour, making the most of each gemstone’s unique characteristics and developing a vibrant enamel palette. Today, Fabergé takes inspiration from its storied past to create eternally original pieces that, when worn, convey breath-taking individuality. By painting with the world’s finest coloured gemstones, Fabergé pieces are designed to be worn and cherished, and become future heirlooms.

Faberge pieces are an emblem of love to be cherished by the recipient and passed down to future generations. - Credit: Fabergé

The Imperial Collection

This collection pays homage to its history, representing the beautiful eggs that have led Fabergé to become so recognisable.

“Radiating magnificence and elegance, the craftmanship of the ‘Imperial’ collection is phenomenal, making it the perfect choice for a statement piece,” Stewart says. “These pieces embody the true essence of Fabergé and their desire to create outstanding works of jewellery,” he tells us.

Fabergé have integrated modern touches into their jewellery, making them timeless classics that will be treasured for generations to come. - Credit: Fabergé

The Colours of Love Collection

Fabergé’s ‘Colours of Love’ is a stunning collection of striking jewellery that spotlights a variety of bright and vivid coloured gemstones. The jewellery has been designed with life’s momentous occasions in mind, from engagements to anniversaries, a new job or special birthday – these creations are the perfect gift to capture a moment in time.

“Fabergé jewellery is more than just something to wear; it's designed to evoke a special memory when it’s worn – an emblem of love and happiness that will be remembered throughout generations,” Stewart explains.

The hand-engraving and hot enamelling of each individual pendant is what makes Fabergé jewellery so special. - Credit: Fabergé

The Heritage Collection

Stewart explains how the iconic original jewels of Fabergé’s history inspired the ‘Heritage’ collection: “The hand-engraving and hot enamelling of each individual pendant is what makes Fabergé so special. This collection is a great option for those who prefer a piece that’s traditional and timeless.”

Many of the egg lockets can be worn closed or open, revealing a beautiful surprise on the inside. “Each egg is intricately made using molten gold which is poured into a unique silicone mould, before being delicately buffed and polished. The guilloché technique (engraving) is then used to create the intricate designs and original patterns which characterise the iconic Fabergé style,” he tells us.

Laings Jewellers have a showroom in Southampton, where you can shop Fabergé's iconic pieces. - Credit: Laings Jewellers

Whilst undoubtedly luxurious, exceptional pieces, Fabergé have integrated modern touches into their jewellery, making them timeless classics that will be treasured for generations to come.

As well as their online store, Laings have showrooms in Southampton, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow, for you to see their stunning pieces in person.

The family-run jewellers host an exquisite collection of fine jewellery, engagement rings and luxury watches, with each piece expertly curated to share landmark moments in life. For generations, they have shared these special moments with their clients, helping them to find luxurious items that will carry memories for years to come.

