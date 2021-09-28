A busy woman’s guide to finding the perfect watch

Promotion

Published: 3:11 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM September 28, 2021

The new Patek Phillipe Twenty~4 collection boasts an elegant, timeless design. This rose-gold case and rose-gilt sunburst dial watch is perfect to switch between day and evening wear. - Credit: Patek Phillipe

Time stands still for no one - a lesson we know all too well in modern Britain - as we battle to keep up with demanding work schedules, hectic social calendars and busy family routines. With that in mind, finding a watch that can keep up with you is a must.

Whether you’re shopping for Christmas gifts, looking for the perfect birthday present or hoping to treat yourself to something special, our handy watch buyer’s guide will ensure you find a timepiece perfect for you.

We chat to Miriam Ainslie at Laings Jewellers in Southampton, who shares her top tips on how to choose a watch that will help you make the most of every second.

Q: What should I consider before buying a watch?

A: Reliability is key. You want to know you’re investing in a watch that will last. I recommend buying your watch from a brand that you can trust. Laings was established in 1840, so we know what we’re talking about with watches. As a family-owned business, we understand how personal buying a watch for yourself or a loved one is, and are dedicated to providing you with exceptional service and expert advice to help.

This automatic Twenty~4 watch from Patek Phillipe is available in a steel case with a blue or grey sunburst dial. The art déco style is ideal for a minimal, classic look. - Credit: Patek Phillipe

Another important consideration is how often the watch will be used. Will you wear it every day or only on special occasions? This will help you ascertain if function or style is your priority.

The new Patek Phillipe Twenty~4 collection we offer boasts an elegant, timeless design that suits any outfit and occasion, perfect for when you need to switch between day and evening wear.

The refined round dial, baton-style hands, and trapeze-shape hour marks make the watch easy to read no matter the conditions.

You'll also need to consider how comfortable it is to wear and ease of use. With the Patek Phillipe, the fold-over clasp ensures your watch is simple to put on and remove and sits comfortably and securely on your wrist at all times. It's also made from high-quality materials, so you can be sure it will last for many years to come.'

Q: How can I find a watch that suits my style and taste?

A: Consider what colours are in your wardrobe and which clothes you wear most often. You should choose a watch that matches your outfits so that it can be worn frequently. Think about what metal most of your jewellery is made from and choose a watch with a similar finish to avoid clashing.

The three new Twenty~4 models allow you to choose from 12 original designs. You can select a range of different coloured dials, including warm chocolate brown, olive green, sunburst blue to sleek grey. Select a rounded face for a softer appearance, or opt for an art déco style for a minimal, assertive look.

You can also pick a watch with quartz or automatic movement that comes with a steel or rose gold case and bracelet. The watches come in a range of intricate and exquisite diamond sets surrounding the bezel, so you can opt for a more demure or dazzling finish to suit your taste and personality.

The Twenty~4 Automatic watch is also available in a sleek steel version, with an olive green dial, and two rows of diamonds set in the bezel for a luxurious finish. - Credit: Patek Phillipe

Q: I want to grow my jewellery collection – is buying a watch a good place to start?

A: Absolutely. A watch is a must-have item in any woman’s jewellery collection, as it is both practical and beautiful. When buying your watch, I advise you not to follow trends but to pick a classic design that you can wear for a lifetime and pass on to the next generation.

The new Twenty-4 watches from Patek Phillipe are the perfect starter piece. The brand’s rich heritage will make it a talking point and perfect statement item.

They manufactured the first true wristwatch in Switzerland, for a Hungarian countess in 1868, and in 1999 launched the first watch collection dedicated only to women. Since 1839, Patek Phillipe has created refined timepieces designed to inspire and celebrate individuality.

Q: Where can I find the expert watch advice I need?

A: At Laings, our team of highly trained jewellery specialists can provide the technical detail and information you need to discover a watch that’s beautiful and fits your needs. We share a genuine connection with the values of Patek Phillipe and love sharing this experience with our clients.

To us, it’s not about selling watches, it’s about helping people to find jewellery that truly reflects who they are, and captures their passion and spirit so they can share it with the world.

Too often in modern life, we feel up against the clock, but we believe in encouraging people to become friends with it, so they can cherish every moment.

