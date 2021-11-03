Find your perfect wedding venue in Devon

When it comes to weddings, you'll hear the word perfect in every conversation - but your ideal wedding is as personal as your choice of spouse. So discover what your perfect wedding could look like, with our pick of practically perfect venues

ADVENTURE WEDDING

The treehouse. Foxhounds Hotel

For adventure-lovers why not get married in a treehouse? While it only holds ten (including the bride and groom) the venue can accommodate up to 120 guests

Elsewhere, the hotel has a main function room which leads out to a terrace for post ceremony reception and Garden Summer House. The menu can vary from three-course wedding breakfasts, afternoon tea menus, hog roasts, large scale rotisseries and barbecue. Garden weddings make the most of the grounds bordering the River Taw and two beautiful lakes in the grounds.

Guests: 10 in the treehouse up to 120 in the main area

Civil licence: Yes

Exclusive use: available for larger weddings

Contact relax@foxandhoundshotel.co.uk





ELOPEMENT WEDDING

Elope in style at Millbrook - Credit: Maria Broome Photography

Millbrook

Want to get married in three days' time? Don;t fancy a trip to Gretna Green? Then head to Millbrook. Owners Kate and Bob dreamt up the concept of hosting elopement weddings at Millbrook over 10 years ago following their struggle to find somewhere intimate, unique and different to host their own wedding.

Millbrook is a beautifully unspoilt 32-acre private estate with a warren of secret paths to hidden glades and lakes, wild flowers meadows and woodlands.

Their heartfelt desire to create super-special elopement wedding experiences for couples is centered on couples and bringing their own wedding day dreams to life at Millbrook ensuring that each and every wedding is distinct, reflecting each couple’s tastes, preferences and personality.

There’s a choice of five award-winning 5* Gold accommodation and try out the Hot Tub Hut in the woods, lie back and enjoy the LCD optical star lit roof with 480 individual LED stars.

Guests: From 0 - 4 (Millbrook can supply witnesses free of charge)

Exclusive use: Yes

Civil licence: Yes

Contact: millbrookestate.co.uk





BUCOLIC WEDDING

A beautiful interior at Upton Barn - Credit: Kamila Nowak Photography

Upton Barn & Walled Garden

A hidden gem in the countryside, Upton Barn and Walled Garden is tucked away in a patchwork of fields and rolling hills. Discover an enchanted walled garden, a picturesque lake, lovingly renovated barn.

The venue has been carefully crafted to offer a setting for every season, and satisfy every need. Spaces are designed to flow from one to the other so that the day runs seamlessly. We have the option of a civil ceremony both indoors and outdoors, or for couples who are after a traditional church ceremony we do have a number of beautiful churches on our doorstep.

Guest numbers: 50-156 ceremony (200 evening)

Civil licence: Yes - choose between indoors or a garden ceremony

Excusive use: Yes

Contact: uptonbarn.com

DIY WEDDING

Deer's Leap - Credit: WR Photography

Deer’s Leap

Imagine a DIY wedding without the stress. Everything you could possibly need is on hand, from the fairy lights to the fire pits, wine fridge, choice of glasses and tableware, tables and chairs and a refrigerator to chill your wines and Champagne.

At Deer’s Leap there’s all that and more - a surround sound system for your outdoor wedding. If it rains, there’s a stretch canopy to keep guests dry during the ceremony. And the barn has ample room for guests.

The Farmhouse offers accommodation for up to 21 guests and during the summer Deer Park’s Glamping village has space for 20 more guests.

And to ensure the celebration goes on, the owners host an annual couples’ celebration weekend for all previous and future wedding couples.

Guests: 30-150

Civil licence: Yes

Exclusive use: Yes

Contact: deersleapweddings.co.uk

COASTAL WEDDING

Tunnel's Beach - Credit: Luna Weddings

Tunnels beach

The perfect venue for a coastal contemporary wedding, Tunnels Beaches offers an exclusive and stylish wedding venue accessed only via a hand carved tunnel through the cliff, with its own private beach and the perfect aspect for the most stunning sunsets.

Located on the beautiful, rugged North Devon coastline and providing complete privacy. Get married outside or in – but whichever one you choose, there are glorious sea views. Luxury on-site accommodation houses also available to book. Winter Elopement Packages (for up to 18 people) now available from Nov. - end Feb. for those seeking a more intimate wedding.

Guests: 40-120 - or a winter elopement package for up to 18 people

Civil Licence: Yes

Exclusivity: Yes

Contact: tunnelsbeaches.co.uk/weddings

FAIRYTALE WEDDING

Escot House - Credit: AndrewButler.net

Escot House

This idyllic Devon wedding venue is steeped in history and combines class with a contemporary attitude to weddings. Located in East Devon, the striking Georgian house is set in peaceful parkland, and the wedding party can relax in wonderful surroundings.

The house overlooks the park and the lake and offers a delightful backdrop for wedding photographs. Escot is home to the Kennaway family who have been organising weddings and events for more than years.

Guests: wedding package for 50-120 (180 with marquee)

Civil licence: Yes

Exclusive use: Yes

Contact info@escot-devon.co.uk





MICROWEDDING

Brickhouse Vineyard - Credit: Emma Barrow Photography

Brickhouse Vineyard

Surrounded by 20 acres of woodlands, fields and vineyards, Brickhouse specialises in weddings of all sizes - including elopements and micro weddings in the Round House (larger celebrations take place in the newly renovated barn).

The venues are a blank canvas for couples to choose their own look, offering the perfect backdrop for any wedding style or theme. The barn is a fusion of traditional features and striking modern architectural design including an open vaulted roof with exposed oak beams and white-washed walls. There's a landscaped terrace, vineyard and picturesque grounds.

Guest: from two–60 (100 evening)

Civil licence: Yes

Exclusive use: Yes

Contact: brickhousevineyard.co.uk

BOHEMIAN WEDDING

The Stack - Credit: uniquehomestays.com

The Stack

Heading across the border to Cornwall, and you can say your vows in the shadow of a former engine house. This iconic building makes a romantic and memorable backdrop to your big day. Sitting in a magical woodland glade with extensive gardens, this intimate wedding venue is located in the heart of mid-Cornwall's romantic Poldark country.

Guest numbers: Up to 40 (sleeps six)

Civil Licence: Yes

Exclusive use: Yes

Contact: uniquehomestays.com











