Find your perfect wedding venue in Devon
Andy Cooper
- Credit: www.mattwillisphotography.com
When it comes to weddings, you'll hear the word perfect in every conversation - but your ideal wedding is as personal as your choice of spouse. So discover what your perfect wedding could look like, with our pick of practically perfect venues
ADVENTURE WEDDING
The treehouse. Foxhounds Hotel
For adventure-lovers why not get married in a treehouse? While it only holds ten (including the bride and groom) the venue can accommodate up to 120 guests
Elsewhere, the hotel has a main function room which leads out to a terrace for post ceremony reception and Garden Summer House. The menu can vary from three-course wedding breakfasts, afternoon tea menus, hog roasts, large scale rotisseries and barbecue. Garden weddings make the most of the grounds bordering the River Taw and two beautiful lakes in the grounds.
Guests: 10 in the treehouse up to 120 in the main area
Civil licence: Yes
Exclusive use: available for larger weddings
Contact relax@foxandhoundshotel.co.uk
ELOPEMENT WEDDING
Millbrook
Want to get married in three days' time? Don;t fancy a trip to Gretna Green? Then head to Millbrook. Owners Kate and Bob dreamt up the concept of hosting elopement weddings at Millbrook over 10 years ago following their struggle to find somewhere intimate, unique and different to host their own wedding.
Millbrook is a beautifully unspoilt 32-acre private estate with a warren of secret paths to hidden glades and lakes, wild flowers meadows and woodlands.
Their heartfelt desire to create super-special elopement wedding experiences for couples is centered on couples and bringing their own wedding day dreams to life at Millbrook ensuring that each and every wedding is distinct, reflecting each couple’s tastes, preferences and personality.
There’s a choice of five award-winning 5* Gold accommodation and try out the Hot Tub Hut in the woods, lie back and enjoy the LCD optical star lit roof with 480 individual LED stars.
Guests: From 0 - 4 (Millbrook can supply witnesses free of charge)
Exclusive use: Yes
Civil licence: Yes
Contact: millbrookestate.co.uk
BUCOLIC WEDDING
Upton Barn & Walled Garden
A hidden gem in the countryside, Upton Barn and Walled Garden is tucked away in a patchwork of fields and rolling hills. Discover an enchanted walled garden, a picturesque lake, lovingly renovated barn.
The venue has been carefully crafted to offer a setting for every season, and satisfy every need. Spaces are designed to flow from one to the other so that the day runs seamlessly. We have the option of a civil ceremony both indoors and outdoors, or for couples who are after a traditional church ceremony we do have a number of beautiful churches on our doorstep.
Guest numbers: 50-156 ceremony (200 evening)
Civil licence: Yes - choose between indoors or a garden ceremony
Excusive use: Yes
Contact: uptonbarn.com
DIY WEDDING
Deer’s Leap
Imagine a DIY wedding without the stress. Everything you could possibly need is on hand, from the fairy lights to the fire pits, wine fridge, choice of glasses and tableware, tables and chairs and a refrigerator to chill your wines and Champagne.
At Deer’s Leap there’s all that and more - a surround sound system for your outdoor wedding. If it rains, there’s a stretch canopy to keep guests dry during the ceremony. And the barn has ample room for guests.
The Farmhouse offers accommodation for up to 21 guests and during the summer Deer Park’s Glamping village has space for 20 more guests.
And to ensure the celebration goes on, the owners host an annual couples’ celebration weekend for all previous and future wedding couples.
Guests: 30-150
Civil licence: Yes
Exclusive use: Yes
Contact: deersleapweddings.co.uk
COASTAL WEDDING
Tunnels beach
The perfect venue for a coastal contemporary wedding, Tunnels Beaches offers an exclusive and stylish wedding venue accessed only via a hand carved tunnel through the cliff, with its own private beach and the perfect aspect for the most stunning sunsets.
Located on the beautiful, rugged North Devon coastline and providing complete privacy. Get married outside or in – but whichever one you choose, there are glorious sea views. Luxury on-site accommodation houses also available to book. Winter Elopement Packages (for up to 18 people) now available from Nov. - end Feb. for those seeking a more intimate wedding.
Guests: 40-120 - or a winter elopement package for up to 18 people
Civil Licence: Yes
Exclusivity: Yes
Contact: tunnelsbeaches.co.uk/weddings
FAIRYTALE WEDDING
Escot House
This idyllic Devon wedding venue is steeped in history and combines class with a contemporary attitude to weddings. Located in East Devon, the striking Georgian house is set in peaceful parkland, and the wedding party can relax in wonderful surroundings.
The house overlooks the park and the lake and offers a delightful backdrop for wedding photographs. Escot is home to the Kennaway family who have been organising weddings and events for more than years.
Guests: wedding package for 50-120 (180 with marquee)
Civil licence: Yes
Exclusive use: Yes
Contact info@escot-devon.co.uk
MICROWEDDING
Brickhouse Vineyard
Surrounded by 20 acres of woodlands, fields and vineyards, Brickhouse specialises in weddings of all sizes - including elopements and micro weddings in the Round House (larger celebrations take place in the newly renovated barn).
The venues are a blank canvas for couples to choose their own look, offering the perfect backdrop for any wedding style or theme. The barn is a fusion of traditional features and striking modern architectural design including an open vaulted roof with exposed oak beams and white-washed walls. There's a landscaped terrace, vineyard and picturesque grounds.
Guest: from two–60 (100 evening)
Civil licence: Yes
Exclusive use: Yes
Contact: brickhousevineyard.co.uk
BOHEMIAN WEDDING
The Stack
Heading across the border to Cornwall, and you can say your vows in the shadow of a former engine house. This iconic building makes a romantic and memorable backdrop to your big day. Sitting in a magical woodland glade with extensive gardens, this intimate wedding venue is located in the heart of mid-Cornwall's romantic Poldark country.
Guest numbers: Up to 40 (sleeps six)
Civil Licence: Yes
Exclusive use: Yes
Contact: uniquehomestays.com