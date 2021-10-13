6 ways to winter-proof your skin

Published: 12:57 PM October 13, 2021

Waltham Abbey beauty blogger and facialist Laura Law on how to keep your complexion radiant and glowing

The combination of cold weather, low air humidity and central heating can all wreak havoc with the condition of our skin if we don’t make changes to protect it in the winter months. As a beauty blogger and facialist of some years standing, I know that a winter skin care regime needn't be expensive and time-consuming. Here are some easy ways in which you can keep your skin looking and feeling radiant, healthy and hydrated even when the temperature drops.

Up your cleansing game

Cold weather affects the skin’s ability to retain moisture, so its a good idea to switch up your skincare for products with richer more nourishing consistencies.

Double cleanse with a milk, balm or oil. Not only do they feel more luxurious than a facial wash or gel, they are less likely to strip the skin of its natural oils.

Layer your serums

Inject as much hydration as possible into your routine by layering serums.

The lightest formulations have the smallest particles, so they should be applied first as they have the ability to penetrate the skin quicker. Always start with the most fluid-like serum and work your way up to those with thicker, more-gloopy consistencies.

Before layering, however, it's important to familiarise yourself with the serums you are using, as not all products work well together. Use them on their own to begin with, whilst you get used to their textures and the effect they have on the skin.

Its also a good idea to swot up on ingredients to ensure that the skin isn’t overloaded with too many actives.

For best results when layering, leave a couple of minutes in between each application and ‘press’ rather than ‘rub’ the product into the skin to assist absorption.

Knowing how to protect your skin over winter is Laura Law's speciality - Credit: Laura Law

Treat your face to a weekly mask

Give your complexion an added boost with a moisturising face mask. There are some great ones on the market, but if you don’t feel like splurging on a pricey new product. Why not try making your own?

There’s nothing more satisfying than using up what’s leftover in your kitchen and there are a whole host of store cupboard ingredients that have amazing benefits for the skin!

Here’s what you will need:

Avocado – packed with anti- oxidants vitamins and healthy fats.

Honey – anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory; honey is a fantastic natural remedy for those with acne, eczema or psoriasis.

Natural Yoghurt – contains lactic acid that will help to disolve dead cells, giving the skin a very gentle exfoliation.

Add an oil to your routine

A facial oil is a quick and easy way to give dull complexions an instant boost. Choose one that suits your skin type and slot it into your routine after the serum stage and before moisturiser.

Products with ingredients such as rosehip, squalene and ceramides are great for replenishing an impaired barrier. Check out The Ordinary and The Inkey List for some fantastic affordable options.

Inject as much hydration as possible into your routine by layering serums - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Book a facial

Book a monthly facial. Treatments that include hyaluronic acid-rich products and lots of massage to get the blood circulation flowing will help to increase hydration levels. Winter skin tends to be dryer and more sensitised, so facials that have the ability to infuse ingredients into the deeper layers of skin (such as Mesotherapy or HydraFacial) are ideal.

Invest in an air humidifier

Keep the air in your home/work place hydrated with an air humidifier. Infusing moisture into the air will not only prevent colds and allergies from occurring but will help to keep the skin hydrated too!

lauralawbeauty.co.uk

