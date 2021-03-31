The latest spring fashion trends

Published: 5:36 PM March 31, 2021

After spending most of last year swapping between our much-loved loungewear and our favourite PJs, we are all so ready to up our style game and see what the summer months have in store for us. With lockdown hopefully coming to an end, there is an air of optimism around, as dates are tentatively being made to see friends and family. This means that we need some outfit inspiration for our outdoor dining dates and picnics.

Who else doesn't like the idea of pulling on their skinny jeans after an age of elasticated bottoms? It doesn’t sound fun. One trend which is super easy to get on board with is the floaty maxi dress. Romantic, floor-sweeping dresses appeared on the runways of Dior, Valentino and Michael Kors. These dresses flatter every shape and become the perfect summer outfit for sipping on those cocktails in the sunshine. Comfortable and stylish is a combination we can all get on board with. Cheshire personal stylist Stephanie Crawshay-Ralston, (@scr_personalstylist) says: ‘You’ll find flattering, feminine shirred dresses in beautiful bright florals, plaid and polka-dots, all heavily inspired by Netflix show, Bridgerton. Throw on a leather jacket for an added edge or be bold and add a little fringing to create a 70’s inspired rock chick look. Very Stevie Nicks!’

Denim is a trend that never goes out of style, but this season, the much-loved fabric has been re-worked and embraced across all areas of fashion. From button-down midi dresses to oversized shirts, the fabric is always a welcome addition to our wardrobes. However, say goodbye to your skinny jeans, (just for this season), and say hello to the relaxed fit of the mom jean, the straight leg and the flare. Victoria Beckham even added denim to her main collection for the first time, which speaks volumes to the fashion world. Don't just stick to blue denim, you can still express your personality with some funky designs. We adore these 90’s style pastel pink jeans from Matches

Fashion, they embody a relaxed spring vibe. Spring and summer doesn’t always have to be about florals and vibrant pops of colour.

This season, we saw monochromatic looks hit the runways of Chanel, Prada and Max Mara. A flowing white shirt is the ideal casual summer look; pair it with slip-on mules and an oversized handbag. With a neutral look, it means you

can go big on your accessories; with gold chains and bracelets getting a huge revival, these more muted looks are the perfect backdrop for showing off your statement jewellery. ‘Pearls are also having a big comeback,’ Stephanie says, ‘Thanks to Kamala Harris, they have been identified as a strong woman accessory.’

Whatever outfit you choose for your first outing, (yes, we are already planning ours), make sure you feel comfortable in it above all else. And it’s okay in our eyes if the loungewear stays.

