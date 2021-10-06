Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > Lifestyle > Fashion & Style

5 best vintage shops in Norfolk according to The Fabulous Miss K

Author Picture Icon

Dominic Castle

Published: 4:18 PM October 6, 2021   
The unmistakeable Miss K

The unmistakeable Miss K - Credit: Angela Adams

The Fabulous Miss K, Norwich-based vintage fashion expert and stylist Karen James-Welton, knows a thing or two about finding those perfect pre-loved pieces for your wardrobe. Here are some of her favourite shopping spots.

Vintage autumn colours modelled by Karen James-Welton, the Fabulous Miss K

Vintage autumn colours modelled by Karen James-Welton, the Fabulous Miss K - Credit: Angela Adams

Sue Ryder Vintage, Bridewell Alley, Norwich  

A vintage and retro charity shop in the heart of the Norwich Lanes, selling womens and men's fashions, plus bric-a-brac, records, books, and accessories. Have a look at their Facebook page for the latest offerings - and be ready to move quickly!

Retreat Vintage, 26a Magdalen Street, Norwich 

A super little shop with some high-quality, rare items which can be so hard to find. If you can't make it into the Norwich shop there is an Etsy store and they have a Facebook page as well.

The Fabulous Miss K in a blue mood with her vintage shopping spoils

The Fabulous Miss K in a blue mood with her vintage shopping spoils - Credit: Angela Adams

Vegas Vintage Norfolk, The Dial House, Market Place, Reepham 

Vintage style isn't just to be found in the city - Vegas Vintage has some absolutely fabulous pieces in the historic heart of Reepham. And, as it is located in The Dial House, you can have a great lunch after you've shopped!

Taxi Vintage and Lovering and Co, both in Norwich Market 

Norwich's historic market has a couple of star stalls for vintage fashion hunters. Lovering & Co offers 'first-class vintage and retro fashions, furnishings and finery.'  Taxi Vintage sells men’s and women’s vintage clothing dating from the 1940s to the early 1990s. You can find American and European retro styles including dungarees and denim jackets there if that's your thing!

Jubilique Vintage, 13a St Augustines Street, Norwich 

This little gem offers top-drawer vintage style - 'think timeless staples rather than your Nan's polyester blouses-muted tones and fun, versatile pieces that complement your existing wardrobe.' 

The Fabulous Miss K, Karen James-Welton

The Fabulous Miss K, Karen James-Welton - Credit: Angela Adams

Find out more about The Fabulous Miss K here.

