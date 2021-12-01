Win a personalised designer bag from Will Bees Bespoke worth £245

Win

If you are looking for a truly unique and luxurious gift for someone special this Christmas, then look no further than Will Bees Bespoke, the maker of heirloom bags and accessories.

Handcrafted in Salcombe by their talented in-house team, each Will Bees Bespoke bag is custom made and embossed with the name or initials of the recipient for a truly unique and personalised finish.

The company’s ethos is simple: to make beautiful heirloom bags and accessories by hand in the most sustainable way. “Our products are virtually unique,” says founder Will; “we only use top-quality textiles, all our suppliers are UK-based and, most importantly, everything is handcrafted in England using traditional techniques.”

Will designs and manufactures accessories in a range of styles, including purses, clutches, back packs, saddle bags (with interchangeable panels), totes and more, using over 500 fabrics, including Harris Tweed, Liberty prints and two types of luxurious natural vegetable-tanned leather.

Being based on Island Street, Salcombe, is also an inspiration to Will and his team: "The raw beauty of our location in Salcombe, with its history of boat building, is the perfect backdrop for a concept that prides itself in vintage craftsmanship using the finest materials”.

This year saw the launch of the brand’s Bumble Bee Garden Range, a dynamic new collaboration with former head of design at Liberty Art Fabrics, Emma Mawston, inspired by the flora and bees native to Devon and Cornwall. Every step of the design process has been taken with authenticity in mind, and every item sold from this collection comes with a small pack of wildflower seeds to help promote the natural habitat for bees, locally and around the UK.

Will explains: “These are future heirloom pieces. Collaborating with Emma has resulted in some exquisite, original fabric designs, which in turn have been used to create a collection of exclusive accessories that we are truly proud of.”

So, if you want to treat yourself or someone special to a gift that they’ll treasure forever, then make a beeline to willbeesbespoke.com and the Bumblebee Conservation Trust will also receive a donation.

WIN! Four chances to win your own personalised designer bag

We’ve teamed up with Will Bees Bespoke to offer four lucky winners the chance to receive the perfect gift this Christmas of a luxurious, handcrafted and personalised bag.

First prize is a Gertie Backpack in Bumblebee Garden, worth £245

Second prize is a 2-in-1 Diana Clutch Bag in leopard hair on hide, with extra cross body strap, worth £119.95

Third prize is a 2-in-1 Diana Clutch Bag in Classic Bees on Navy Velvet, with extra cross body strap, worth £119.95

Fourth prize is a Jane Coin Purse in Bee Party Mint Tea, worth £44.95.