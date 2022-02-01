Win

Somerset Life has teamed up with Clarks Village shopping outlet in Street to offer one lucky reader a chance to win £250 worth of shopping vouchers.

Less than 25 minutes from either the A303 or the M5, Clarks Village offers a shopping experience like no other whether you’re on the hunt for a new wardrobe or simply looking for a day out with a difference.

As an outdoor shopping outlet, Clarks Village brings together the flair of modern shopping with the effortless calm of the countryside. Here you’ll find the perfect mix of more than 90 coveted high street stores and designer brands each offering discounts of up to 60 per cent off RRP, all set within a relaxed oasis featuring award-winning landscaped gardens and wide-paved walkways.

Clarks Village was the first outlet centre in the UK and fast became one of Somerset’s top visitor destinations. Ever since, the premium outlet has continued to evolve to bring new and exciting brands, always giving guests yet another reason to return. Today, you’ll find the likes of Levis, Vans, Calvin Klein, The North Face, Hotel Chocolat, Le Creuset, Haribo, Bedeck, Barbour and Molton Brown alongside other outlet favourites including M&S, Next and the largest Clarks shoe shop in the world.

Its line-up ranges from high fashion and beauty to homeware, footwear, sports and outdoorwear. And, even better, shopping in an outlet environment means you’ll find attractive discounts and exclusive ranges you won’t find anywhere else.

As well as a chance to shop, Clarks Village offers so much more. The outlet is a firm favourite with children thanks to its large, forest-themed adventure play park with bridges, tunnels, climbing walls and swings.

Want to savour the day? Then relax and refuel in a selection of cafes, late-opening restaurants and ‘grab & go’ outlets or take time out in the newly-redeveloped Central Square Gardens which offer a green, vibrant haven in the heart of the centre.

Don't forget to stop for refreshments - Credit: HUW JOHN, CARDIFF

Winners of the Green Apple award for environment and waste management, installation of solar panels, coffee waste recycling, water fountain and refill points along with EV charging bays, Clarks Village is also one of the greenest shopping centres in the UK.

If a day out at Clarks Village sounds right up your street, enter our competition now for your chance to win £250 worth of vouchers for one of the outlet’s top brands. Choose from iconic jeans brand Levi’s, premium cookware store Le Creuset, women’s fashion retailer Mint Velvet or luxury lifestyle brand Barbour.

