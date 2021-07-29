How to achieve financial freedom and begin living the life you want

Promotion

Published: 3:23 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 3:57 PM July 29, 2021

"Running your own business can be both exciting and daunting - we can help you plan, prepare and save to make your dream a reality," says Carla. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carla Brown, founder of Oakmere Wealth Management in Cuddington explains how seeking financial advice can leave you feeling empowered, confident and ready to take on anything.

“According to a 2019 report published by the International Longevity Centre UK, those that received professional financial advice between 2001 and 2006 resulted in a £47,706 boost to wealth (in pensions and financial assets) in 2014/2016,” Carla explains. “Fostering an ongoing relationship with a trusted financial adviser can lead to better financial outcomes and a brighter future.”

Below she tells us more about the work she does to help individuals gain financial independence so they can focus on what matters most to them.

Q: How can taking financial advice help me overcome challenges?

Seeking financial advice can help you to plan and save for your retirement to ensure you have an income that will last. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: It can help you take control, and give you the confidence you need to pursue your goals.

If you’re planning to have a family, want to take a break from work or reduce your hours, we can assess your current financial situation and recommend changes you can make to top up your savings, allowing you to do the things you want.

A 2019 report by Jane Porters suggests that taking a five-year break from work and returning part-time, to care for young children, can take around 33 per cent of a woman’s pension savings.

You may worry how this, and other issues like the gender pay gap and the fact that women have an average longer life expectancy, could affect your ability to save for your retirement, but there’s no need.

Our financial life planners can help you prepare for these moments and investigate ways to top up your pension contributions, to ensure you can provide for your family and will have a steady income later in life.

Q: How can financial planning help me take the next step towards my future?

'A 2019 report by Jane Porters suggests taking a five-year break from work to care for young children, can take 33 per cent of a woman's pension savings.' - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Whether you want to buy your first home, take the next step in your career or start a family, we can help you look ahead, and suggest changes you can make in your life and finances, to get there.

We spend time getting to know you and your aspirations, which enables us to offer bespoke advice to help you attain your goals, no matter what they may be. Financial life planning can benefit anyone and everyone and it’s never too late to seek our help.

By combining savvy financial advice with life coaching and personal support we can help you make sensible decisions, mitigate risk, grow and protect your assets and gain financial independence.

Q: How can seeking financial advice help business owners?

A: Starting a new business is one of the most exciting adventures you’ll ever embark on. With us in your corner, we can help make your business a success. We can assist you with managing your investments, mitigate risk to protect your assets and discuss ways to save the money you need for your business premises, hire new staff and cover start-up fees.

A good financial planner can reduce stress, put your mind at ease and free up your time so you can focus on what’s important. We nurture ongoing relationships with all our clients and will be with you every step of the way.

Q: What would you say to those considering taking financial advice?

A: My advice is to speak to someone about money, even if at first, it’s not a financial planner, but a family member or friend instead. Money can be such a taboo subject, even though finances are one of the most common concerns people have.

Worrying about money can harm your mental health, but by speaking about it, you can ease that pressure. It’s never too late to seek support or begin financial planning. Once you know more about your financial situation, it’s easy to get organised and begin building a life that you love.

To get the conversation started, visit oakmerewealth.co.uk or call 01606 530530.

The value of an investment with St. James's Place will be directly linked to the performance of the funds selected and may fall as well as rise. You may get back less than the amount invested.

Oakmere Wealth Management Ltd is an Appointed Representative of and represents only St. James's Place Wealth Management plc (which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) for the purpose of advising solely on the Group’s wealth management products and services, more details of which are set out on the Group’s website www.sjp.co.uk/products.