Test yourself with the ultimate Hampshire Christmas Quiz by Adam Jacot de Boinod

Questions

1. Which two trout rivers flow into Southampton Water?

2. To which saint is Winchester Cathedral dedicated?

3. Which former Tudor palace in Sherborne St. John was visited by King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn?

The sweeping lawns at Embley Park will provide a wonderful backdrop for Katherine Jenkin's performance - Credit: Embley Park

4. Which famous heroine spent part of her childhood at Embley Park near Romsey and is buried at St Margaret’s Church in East Wellow?

5. Which two towns were transferred from Hampshire to Dorset in 1974?

6. What is Hampshire’s county flower?

7. What are the names of the two national parks in the county?

8. In the last General Election how many of Hampshire’s seats went to Labour?

9. Which high tech company has its research and development laboratories at Hursley and its UK headquarters at Cosham?

Ferries from which three places link the county to the Isle of Wight? - Credit: Jan Sutton

10. Ferries from which three places link the county to the Isle of Wight?

11. What is the name of Hampshire County Cricket’s main ground?

12. Who is the manager of Southampton Football Club?

13. Which city has shopping centres called Cascades and Gunwharf Quays?

The Anvil Trust is the largest performing arts organisation in Hampshire presenting more than 400 performances each year including: Giselle, Jack Dee, and The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe - Credit: The Anvil Trust

14. Where is Anvil Arts, the largest performing arts organisation in Hampshire?

15. Which famous author was born in Portsmouth in 1812 and died in 1870?

16. Can you name a village or district in the county beginning with the letter V?

17. Where is the world's oldest surviving bowling green which was first used in 1299?

18. With what do you associate Andwell, Longdog and Itchen Valley?

19. Which battle of 29th March 1644 was an important Parliamentarian victory?

20. Which amusement park is based in the New Forest near the village of Ower?

21. Which A road will take you from Winchester to Farnham?

In or near which village are there hotels called The Bell Inn and Lime Wood Hotel? - Credit: Amy Murrell

22. In or near which village are there hotels called The Bell Inn and Lime Wood Hotel?

23. Hampshire is famous for growing what crop since the 19th century and the majority of it across the nation?

24. With which school do you associate William of Wykeham?

25. Where is the Mayflower Theatre?

26. What is the name of the popular 100-mile route that starts in Winchester and finishes in Eastbourne?

Broadlands will provide a stunning backdrop to the event - Credit: John Miller

27. What is the name of the estate of the late Lord Louis Mountbatten near Romsey?

28. 01962 is the area code for which location?

29. In which decade was the New Forest designated a National Park?

30. Near which town does Jalsa Salana, the largest gathering of Muslims in Western Europe, take place?

31. What boat set sail from Southampton in 1912?

32. What world-famous gin is distilled in Hampshire?

33. With which supermarket do you associate the Leckford Estate in the Test Valley?

34. Where is the National Motor Museum?

Sandy Point, Hayling Island - Credit: George Palmer

35. Which water sport was invented on Hayling Island?

36. 01256 is the area code for which location?

37. Where is the Ashcroft Arts Centre?

38. Which British luxury fashion house was established in Basingstoke in 1856?

39. Blackmoor Estate is a family-run farm near Selborne and is best known for growing varieties of what two fruits?

40. Which media personality, actress, presenter and singer who has judged on Britain's Got Talent since its outset was born and raised in Portsmouth?

In or near which village are there hotels called Balmer Lawn, Rhinefield House and Careys Manor - Credit: Belinda Fewings

41. In or near which village are there hotels called Balmer Lawn, Rhinefield House and Careys Manor?

42. Can you name a village in the county beginning with the letter Q?

43. Which football team have a badge comprising an azure shield bearing a gold star and crescent?

44. Why is Southampton Football Club nicknamed The Saints?

45. Where is the Submarine Museum?

46. Which famous author was born in Steventon in 1775, and died in 1817 in Winchester?

47. Which two motorways are there in the county?

48. Which luxury hotel chain has a hotel near Dogmersfield?

49. When is the annual county day that is St Swithun's Day?

Spring sees rhododendrons burst in to bloom at Exbury Gardens - Credit: Exbury

50. In which New Forest gardens are the Rothschild collections of rhododendrons and azaleas?

Answers

1) The Itchen and the Test 2) Saint Swithun 3) The Vyne 4) Florence Nightingale 5) Bournemouth and Christchurch 6) The Dog Rose 7) New Forest and South Downs 8) Two 9) IBM 10) Southampton, Portsmouth and Lymington 11) Ageas Bowl 12) Ralph Hasenhüttl 13) Portsmouth 14) Basingstoke 15) Charles Dickens 16) Vernham Dean, Vernham Street or Viables 17) Southampton 18) Breweries 19) Cheriton 20) Paultons Park 21) The A 31 22) Lyndhurst 23) Watercress 24) Winchester College 25) Southampton 26) The South Downs Way 27) Broadlands 28) Winchester 29) The 2000s 30) Alton 31) The Titanic 32) Bombay Sapphire 33) Waitrose 34) Beaulieu 35) Windsurfing 36) Basingstoke 37) Fareham 38) Burberry 39) Apples and pears 40) Amanda Holden 41) Brockenhurst 42) Quarley or Quidhampton 43) Portsmouth 44) Due to its history as a church football team, founded as St. Mary's Church of England Young Men's Association 45) Gosport 46) Jane Austen 47) The M3 and the M27 48) Four Seasons 49) 15th July 50) Exbury Gardens