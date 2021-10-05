Harpenden culture centre named after comedy legend Eric Morecambe

Published: 5:52 PM October 5, 2021

New Harpenden culture centre named after Eric Morecambe is to have its official opening next month with residents invited to a day of shows, workshops and other attractions.

The Eric Morecambe Centre (EMC), which boasts a 511-seat theatre, will have its official launch on Saturday, October 16.

Residents from the St Albans area are invited to join a day of celebration featuring tours of the centre, workshops and other activities.

The EMC - constructed on the site of the former sports centre in Rothamsted Park - will be officially opened by the Mayor of the City and District of St Albans, Councillor Edgar Hill.

He will be joined by members of the Morecambe family as well as the Harpenden Mayor, Councillor Paul Cousin.

Eric was a Harpenden resident at the height of his international fame as a comedy double act alongside Ernie Wise.

The EMC’s theatre boasts state-of-the-art production equipment to allow major touring shows to be staged as well as those put on by local groups.

There is also an exhibition space with two functions rooms, a history room, bars on two floors and a coffee shop with views across the popular local park.

The EMC was built by owners St Albans City and District Council to replace ageing Harpenden Public Halls as part of a £20 million project.

This included the building of a new sports centre which was opened by Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock and badminton star Gail Emms on Friday, September 24.

Both centres are managed on the council’s behalf by leisure contractor 1Life which is organising the launch day.

Councillor Robert Donald, Chair of the Council’s Business and Regeneration Committee, said: “I am sure residents of Harpenden and the surrounding area will be hugely impressed with the new culture centre.

“I would urge them to come along for the official opening, have a look around and take part in some of the activities that have been lined up. It will be a memorable, action-packed day for everyone of all ages and interests."

The official opening will take place at the Eric Morecambe Centre on Saturday, October 16, from 10am to 4pm; 21 Leyton Road, Harpenden AL5 2HU.

To book your free tour visit the-emc.co.uk