5 reasons residential care could be the best option for your loved one

Promotion

Residents can enjoy tea in the gardens, relaxing with their favourite novel and catching up with friends at Oakwood House Care Home. - Credit: Oakwood House

Are you worried about your elderly parents or a vulnerable relative?

Perhaps they live alone, have just come out of hospital or can no longer move about as they once did, and you’d like to find out what additional support is available.

To help you find the answers you need, we chat to Helen Jackson from Oakwood House Care Home in Colney. She shares how residential care can support your loved one and put your mind at ease.

1. 24/7 access to high-quality, bespoke nursing care

Begin by asking what help does your loved one need? This will help you find which care home will be best for them. Don’t worry if you’re uncertain. We can consult with your family and offer advice, recommend what care is most suitable, and provide guidance to help you cover care costs.

Oakwood House specialises in nursing, residential and respite care. We deliver high-quality, person-led bespoke support, working with families and residents to tailor a care programme that meets their mental, physical and social needs. Our staff receive regular training to ensure they can carry out their duties effectively, and make certain our residents always come first.

2. Combat issues of loneliness and isolation

Loneliness is a growing problem facing the elderly that live in the UK. It affects wellbeing, quality of life and can increase the risk of mental decline and dementia.

The team at Oakwood House not only prioritise their residents, but their families too, and are there to offer reassurance and put your mind at ease. - Credit: Oakwood House

Taking care to address the smaller details, like enabling friends to meet for a cup of tea or enjoy a meal together, can make a positive difference, boosting spirits and self-confidence.

Oakwood House has inviting communal areas and stunning gardens, so residents have ample opportunity to connect with others at the home. It’s easy for them to find a relaxing space to read, enjoy a stroll or catch-up over coffee and biscuits. Our residents are part of a vibrant and warm community, where they can build friendships and never feel alone.

3. Help with managing daily routines, chores and bills

As issues with mobility or mental cognisant progress, it can be harder for individuals that live alone to clean their home, cook meals, pay bills and keep up with their personal care.

We have housekeeping staff that help keep living spaces clean and organised and chefs that produce nutritional, seasonal home-cooked meals. Our carers can help your loved one manage their GP and dentist appointments and access medication. Taking care of these everyday worries can ease stress for all the family.

4. Maintain strong family connections

We’re not only here for our residents, but for their families, too. We recognise how crucial it is for you to have a say in how your loved one is cared for, which is why we work closely with residents and their relatives, listening to their feedback and applying their input to our care routine.

Residents will have access to 24/7 support and care, while still being able to maintain their independence and autonomy. - Credit: Oakwood House

Maintaining regular contact with friends and family is also incredibly important. Every resident has a phone in their room they can use and we assist them with video calls. We also ensure as many visits take place as possible.

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve followed government advice to ensure safe visits. Families can meet in one of the private lounges, or sit out in the beautiful gardens – they’re a great place for a birthday party or celebration! We can provide PPE and lateral flows tests where needed.

5. Tailored activities and events

Oakwood House has a dedicated activities team that organises events that our residents are interested in. There’s always something going on, whether it’s a show by local entertainers and singers, a talk hosted by a Norfolk historian, or a gardening club out on the grounds.

You can take a tour of Oakwood House Care Home, and chat with the care team for help and guidance on deciding what type of care will be best for your loved one. - Credit: Oakwood House

Residents can also take advantage of the range of health and beauty services that are available and as the home is only a short distance from Norwich city centre, it’s easy to arrange a trip to enjoy the many shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants our beloved city has to offer.

We understand that considering a move to residential care can be daunting for families, which is why we offer personal tours of the home and make ourselves available to answer any questions. This way, you can be sure you’re making the best decision for your loved one.

To find out more about joining Oakwood House, visit oakwoodhousecare.org. Call 01603 943212 or email admin@oakwoodhousecare.org.