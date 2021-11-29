Treating yourself to a spa break is the ultimate luxury. You’ll be pampered, looked after and you are allowing time to truly indulge yourself. Self-care is so important, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favourite spas in Essex for you to try out. Many also offer gift vouchers, making it the perfect Christmas treat for loved ones.

Greenwoods Hotel and Spa

This spa has a relaxing, luxurious feel with a beautiful, airy pool area and outside garden. Escape the stress and pressures of everyday life with a range of relaxing treatments in a luxurious setting. Facilities include a fitness suite, a 20 metre lap indoor swimming pool and a fitness studio offering a wide variety of classes. The jacuzzi, sauna and steam facilities and two relaxation rooms will relieve tension and leave you feeling totally relaxed.

Try the full body massage incorporating Swedish techniques, focusing on pressure points - it's 50 minutes of wonderful relaxation with warm oils.

Who is the spa best suited to? Suited to those wanting to get away from it all. Friends who want to reconnect and spend quality time and couples who want a romantic, relaxing day.

greenwoodshotel.co.uk | 01277 829 990





Glass House Retreat

The Glass House Retreat is sleek and modern - Credit: The Glass House Retreat

The retreat radiates wellness, with ground-to-ceiling crystal-clear glass flooding the interior with natural light. It has a sleek, modern aesthetic centred around a blue and white palette.

The spa has 21 bedrooms, a Himalayan salt sauna, an indoor heated swimming pool, a new outdoor sauna and an al fresco natural swimming pool and wellness dome. There’s also a panoramic gym and a plethora of Elemis spa treatments available.

You will love the Elemis superfood pro-radiance facial and the hydrotherm massage. Taking place on a flotation bed, it makes you feel like you’re floating on the ocean.

The Glass House Retreats wellness dome and natural pool - Credit: The Glass House Retreat

Who is the spa best suited to? It’s ideal for those looking to take care of their physical and mental health, leaving feeling refreshed and revitalised.

glasshouseretreat.co.uk | 01708 983 590





The Treatment Rooms, Maison Talbooth

The Treatment Rooms, Maison Talbooth - Credit: The Treatment Rooms, Maison Talbooth

Big changes are happening here, with the spa relocating to the Pool House. Expect fabulous design from Geraldine Milsom, and of course, the best treatments from its team of experienced therapists. There will be three treatment rooms (two double and one single), an outdoor heated pool, a hot tub, log fire and decking area for total relaxation.

Currently at the top of guests’ wishlists is the half-day spa break with treatment, which includes use of the facilities and lunch at Milsoms.

Who is the spa best suited to? The spa can be used in many ways. It’s ideal for catching up with friends and family and it can be booked as exclusive use for a hen party or celebration.

milsomhotels.com | 01206 322 367





Eden Spa, Down Hall

The spa at Down Hall - Credit: tbc

Eden Spa is connected to the imposing Georgian House at Down Hall. It promises to ‘relax the body, soothe the soul and lift the spirit’ during a visit. In contrast to the historic house where you can enjoy afternoon tea under stunning chandeliers, the spa is utlra modern. Facilities include a hydrotherapy pool, a mood-lit sauna, steam room with starry night feature lighting and relaxation room.

I am booked in for lunch and an afternoon spa and enjoy the last of the late summer sunshine on the terrace, which I imagine is a sun trap in the summer. It looks out on to manicured lawns and in warmer weather there are also sun loungers which will send you off to sleep with the gentle sound of the nearby fountain.

The hotel’s menu champions British cuisine and I enjoy a light lunch of Caesar salad, which is generously seasoned and one of the best I have had and grilled prawns with freshly flavoured with a hint spice from the smoked paprika butter.

The spa has four treatment rooms, one a double. They are filled with ESPA natural products used for luxury facials and body treatments; the air is filled with their pungent essence as soon as you arrive. It has nice touches with ESPA products in the showers and tea, coffee and cold drinks available and a pretty patio area for the warmer months.

There is something very comforting about those big towelling robes and immediately I change, it as if by enveloping my body it has dissolved half my stresses. The treatment room is bathed in candlelight and my therapist Charlie uses a sweet orange restorative body oil to massage away an tension. Sweet orange, I am told afterwards is good for calming the mind. As I listen to the soft music my breathing gets heavier, I think I may have gone to sleep but Charlie is polite enough just to say my breathing had changed. I have time afterwards to visit the stunning hydrotherapy pool and spend time in the relaxation room which does exactly what it says.

It’s a nice place to go as a couple or friends, perhaps stay over in the hotel or combine with afternoon tea. I am not surprised to find that a popular choice is the Eden Spa Retreat which includes two hours in the spa, a 25-minute treatment and afternoon tea. I overheard a lady say ‘what a lovely relaxing day.’ I would agree and came away feeling totally rested.

downhall.co.uk | 01279 732 105

Julie Lucas was hosted by Down Hall for this review.





Orsett Hall

The spa is tucked away in a beautiful, secluded part of the hotel. It’s modern, private and the facilities all look new. On arrival, I was greeted by the incredibly helpful staff and given a tour – it oozed relaxation.

The spa has everything you need for a wonderfully relaxing spa day. The pool is a good size with a Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna. Alongside the treatment rooms, there is a relaxation room with loungers, which was blissful. If you’re feeling more energetic, there’s also a well-equipped gym.

I had a Swedish neck, shoulder and back massage, which was divine. Olivia, who conducted my treatment, focused on areas of tension and I was left feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. I was also treated to the most delicious afternoon tea in the Garden Brasserie.

The spa is great for total relaxation or a day with friends. The spa is really private and you feel completely away from the outside world.

orsetthall.co.uk | 01375 893 092

Orsett Hall hosted Roberta Bradby for this review.