The ultimate Christmas gift guide: 5 spa treatments to make your loved one feel extra-special

Discover bespoke GAIA products and beauty tools that will make the ideal Christmas present for your loved one, on sale at The Spa at St Sidwell's Point. - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

What better way to show your nearest and dearest how much they mean to you than with a gift that will allow them to relax and pamper themselves?

“We all know that one person who puts everyone else first and never takes time for themselves,” shares Kasia Ostrowska, manager of The Spa at St Sidwell’s Point in Exeter. “So this Christmas, why not buy them a gift to ensure they’re the number one priority?”

Whether you’re shopping for your hardworking mum, gym-enthusiastic friend or rushed-off-her-feet student sister, a spa day is the ideal Christmas present.

To make gift shopping even easier, Kasia shares her top five spa-themed gifts that will make this Christmas one to remember.

1. A nourishing and soothing GAIA facial

Purchasing a facial treatment for your loved one will allow them time to focus on themselves, which can be a rarity in daily life.

The Spa offers GAIA express and jade facials, as well as an equilibrium crystal or Gaiyoga lifting facial. The treatments renew cells and rid the skin of toxins, leaving it looking youthful and fresh. Anti-inflammatory ingredients reduce puffiness around the eyes and cheeks, for a more wide-awake appearance.

“We work specifically with GAIA products as their focus is on producing high-quality, effective treatments, aimed at healing the mind, body and soul,” Kasia adds.

“Feeling confident about how they look can empower your loved one, improve their state of mind and help them realise just how amazing they are,” Kasia says.

2. Beauty tools to create a glamorous at-home spa experience

To cement self-care as a permanent part of your loved one’s weekly routine, why not buy them luxurious beauty tools that will allow them to recreate a spa facial experience at home?

A beautifully-wrapped GAIA gift box will help your loved one look and feel their best this festive season. - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

“We sell GAIA jade rollers and Gua Sha stones that can boost circulation, detox the skin and stimulate facial muscles when massaged against the skin,” Kasia explains. “They brighten the skin’s complexion, reduce blemishes and produce a firming effect that leaves skin looking revitalised and silky-smooth to touch.”

3. A bespoke beauty and wellness hamper

For a truly personalised gift, why not chat with one of The Spa’s expert beauty therapists? They can provide recommendations of which GAIA products and beauty tools will best suit your loved one’s skin type. This way, you can purchase a selection of beauty products that’s personal to them and will produce long-lasting, noticeable results.

“We offer a range of GAIA gift boxes that work great as Christmas gifts,” Kasia reveals. “They include a range of products and beauty tools, perfect for helping your loved one to look and feel their very best.

The products are presented in an exquisite gift box, and some come with a limited-edition GAIA printed bag, which will look great under the Christmas tree.

4. A relaxing and reviving hot stone or poultice massage

If you’re looking for a unique Christmas gift idea, you could spoil them with an invigorating GAIA hot stone or poultice massage.

Why not purchase gift vouchers for a facial, massage or thermal spa experience to make someone you adore feel extra-special? - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

At The Spa, a hot stone massage includes using GAIA essential oils to treat deep muscle tension, alleviate aches and ease anxiety. The GAIA poultice massage uses herbal compresses that have been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments.

“The treatment is great for improving skin’s texture, and relieving tired and aching muscles,” Kasia shares. “It’s a fantastic present for anyone who spends long hours at a desk, regularly works out or is on their feet for lengthy periods.”

5. A refreshing thermal spa experience

A thermal spa experience gift voucher works well for those hunting for a more thoughtful Christmas present.

The treatment focuses on improving mental and physical wellbeing, offering guests access to a range of hydrotherapy treatments, including access to the sauna, monsoon showers, sanarium and salt vapour room.

“Each soothes muscle tension, boosts the immune system, promotes serenity, and improves sleep,” Kasia divulges. “There’s no better way of showing someone how much you love them than giving them the gift of great health this Christmas.”

Book a spa experience for someone you cherish using the Exeter Leisure App, which can be downloaded from Google Play or The App Store.

Visit exeterleisure.com, call 01392 265390 or email thespa@exeter.gov.uk.

Gift vouchers need to be booked in person at The Spa reception desk. Find St Sidwell’s Point at Paris Street, Exeter, EX1 2JX.