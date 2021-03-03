6 of the best home workouts to try

Published: 9:00 AM March 3, 2021

Get fit with Joe

Fitness guru Joe Wicks was officially adopted as the nation’s PE teacher back in the first lockdown in 2020 and the popularity of his workouts has only continued to rise. His free online fitness classes, PE with Joe, have been enjoyed by millions of kids and their parents too. But his YouTube channel The Body Coach TV is also packed with plenty of other workouts – from HIIT sessions for beginners to 10-minute sessions for seniors. Find one to suit you at thebodycoach.com





FLY LDN yoga and Pilates

Having had to temporarily close their doors, FLY LDN are streaming a timetable of classes online from £9.99 a month. The studio offers a range of classes – from hip hop yoga to early morning Pilates, barre sessions and their signature dynamic flow vinyasa. Sessions last for either 20 or 45 minutes. Check the timetable at flyldn-online.com

Peloton

This is the Aston Martin of exercise bikes offering all the benefits of an immersive indoor cycling studio in your own home. Once you’ve bought your bike for £39 a month you can tune in to a live spin class, or one of the thousands of stored workouts that can be filtered by music, instructor and difficulty. The built-in screen tracks vitals and provides motivating visuals. Bikes aren’t cheap with prices starting from £1,750, but they are silent, so you shouldn’t upset the rest of the house with frantic peddling. Peloton also have a digital app with a 30-day free trial that can be used on other equipment and includes classes in cardio, strength and even chair yoga. Check out onepeloton.co.uk





Crossfit

Devotees don’t just love Crossfit, they live for it. If you’re missing your regular sessions this site offers a workout of the day – with rest days incorporated. The workouts can be modified to the equipment you have at home – water jugs can be used in place of weights, for example – and members can post comments, tips and modifications online. There’s also simple ‘at home’ movements to try, plus some nice recipes to fuel all that exercise. Visit crossfit.com

Bounce fit

Recent events haven’t seen us exactly jump for joy, but you can bounce for fitness, a fun way to really burn those calories. Get your mini trampoline ready and join an online session of ((BOUNCE)). The classes are suitable for all ages and abilities as there are three levels, so ideal for all the family. It’s particularly good for older people as the exercise is a lot easier on the joints compared to other workouts. Once you’ve finished the kids can bounce off some energy on the trampoline too. It costs £25 for six classes, and trampolines can be purchased from the site - bouncefitbody.com





School of Strut

Lead by ‘headmistress’ Zoe McNulty, these sassy fun dance-inspired classes include Srutology which teaches you to walk tall and feel ‘strutterly fabulous’ regardless of your shape or size. The class was originally run at Pineapple Dance Studios in London, but is now available online – you’ll learn an easy-to-pick-up dance routine and can then strut those moves in the comfort of your home. The weekly timetable of classes are all available on a pay as you go basis from £10 a class, with multi-class memberships also available. Head to schoolofstrut.com