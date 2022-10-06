Ready to make a lifestyle change? 6 simple steps to mindfulness, healthy eating and better living

Promotion

30 minutes of time to yourself every day can help ease stress, improve your mood and boost your physical and mental wellbeing. - Credit: Natural Fit

From fad diets to conflicting nutritional advice, it’s hard to know where to go when you want to make some positive changes in your life.

To help you end your search and provide the answers you need is Isabelle Rayner, from Natural Fit Health Club in Tunbridge Wells and Brighton and Hove.

Below, Isabelle tells us more about why taking a personal approach to fitness is the only method that works and shares six tips to help you create a diet and exercise plan guaranteed to deliver results.

1. Improve your strength and agility naturally

When young, you possess strength, balance, energy and flexibility, but daily routines can disrupt your body’s natural movement. Our focus is to help you reconnect with your core muscles, improving your stability and helping you to feel re-energised.

Using innovative technology, we can screen your functional movement and assess your current health. This enables us to recommend exercise programmes and classes best suited to your body type and fitness goals. Whether you want to lose weight, improve mobility or simply move more, we can suggest a routine to help you achieve long-lasting results.

You can enjoy working out in our state-of-the-art gym, pushing yourself in our personal trainer studios or taking part in movement and core, yoga and Pilates classes. Each session can help you relearn how you were born to move and make the most of your body.

2. Prioritise rest and relaxation

It’s no good working your body down to the bone – for good physical fitness, you also need to alleviate stress, allow muscles time to recover and take better care of your mental health.

Many of us underestimate the importance of everyday relaxation, but you should always try to enjoy at least 30 minutes to yourself. To relieve tense muscles, you can get a Swedish or deep tissue massage at our on-site spa. Visit the sauna, hydro-pool, or heated swimming pool to detox and leave behind the worries of the day.

Natural Fit can recommend bespoke exercise routines designed to suit your lifestyle and body type. - Credit: Natural Fit

3. Nurture social connections

No man, or woman, is an island and it’s incredibly important for our mood and self-esteem to socialise with others. The gym shouldn’t just be a place to work out, but also somewhere you can spend quality time with friends.

When joining Natural Fit, members feel instantly at home and are welcomed into a warm community of like-minded individuals and supportive, reassuring staff that feel like family.

There are lots of social areas at the health club, including a fully stocked bar, ping-pong area, courtyards and lounges where you can catch up on emails, hang out with friends or even get to meet someone new. This will help you stay motivated and develop a better work-life balance.

4. Eat a balanced diet without guesswork

Healthy eating is vital to maintaining good physical and mental health. However, with so much differing nutritional information on offer, it's difficult to tell what changes you need to make to your diet.

We can remove the hassle and guesswork by using metabolic screening to recommend what foods are best for your metabolism and to complement your routine.

At our café, we’ll provide meals suited to your diet. All of our lunches, afternoon snacks and breakfasts are freshly prepared, nutritious and tasty. Dine out in the spa courtyard or repose on a lounger with a book from our library. Whatever your preference is, we’ll make it easy for you to eat well.

Metabolic screening and nutritional meals served at Natural Fit's Cafe will help you enjoy a healthy, balanced diet. - Credit: Natural Fit

5. Prevent injury and protect your body

You can’t take a one-size-fits-all approach to fitness, because the way we each respond to exercise varies.

Our screening system can identify areas on your body that are susceptible to injury. We can then tailor your exercise programme to accommodate potential problem areas, allowing you to train with confidence.

Through targeted workouts, we can strengthen the muscles surrounding your toes, ankles, hips, cervical spine and thoracic spine to increase your joints’ mobility. This is useful for people suffering from back pain, arthritis or dystrophy.

We can also help you develop pain management fitness programmes and recommend low-level exercises matched to your fitness level. Every member of our team is highly skilled in functional movement training and can apply this knowledge to develop individualised exercises, bespoke to you.

Enjoy Natural Fit's state-of-the-art gym, pushing yourself in their personal trainer studios or taking part in movement and core classes. - Credit: Mark Roe / Natural Fit

6. Choose a one-stop-spot for all your health and fitness needs

We believe that health and wellbeing should always be one of life’s pleasures. However, sometimes accessing the help you need can be challenging. I know people that use many specialists - a personal trainer, a nutritionist, a therapist and the list goes on – just to help them better their mental and physical health.

At Natural Fit, we believe in taking a holistic approach to fitness, which is why we’ve evolved to deliver all the health services you could need, all in one place. This helps you save time, money and stress, and makes it easier to incorporate positive changes into your busy schedule.

Members gain all-inclusive access to all of our health club’s facilities, including unlimited daily access to our spa, gym, fitness classes, café and lounges. We deliver specialist fitness programmes and professional advice based on scientific research and utilise innovative equipment and technology to fine-tune results.

We’re here to help you care for your body and mind in the very best way possible, and encourage you to apply some simple changes that can transform your life.

