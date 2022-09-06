A Suffolk dental practice reveals the benefits of Invisalign braces

Promotion

Looking for an effective dental treatment that restores your smile without leaving a trace?

Invisalign is a clear, removable brace which discreetly straightens your teeth without causing any discomfort or self-consciousness. “In comparison to traditional braces, which cannot be removed and require careful cleaning, Invisalign is a very subtle treatment that can fix a variety of issues,” shares Danah Mapson from Cathedral Dental in Bury St Edmunds.

We sit down with Danah to discuss how the Invisalign braces work and what benefits they offer.

Q: How does Invisalign work?

A: Invisalign clear aligners are made of a patented thermoplastic material called SmartTrack, created exclusively for Invisalign treatment. There are no brackets or wires that irritate your mouth, and none of the restrictions that come with metal braces.

They are custom-made to fit your mouth, gradually straightening your teeth whilst being virtually invisible, unlike metal braces that can be quite distinct and noticeable. The aligners can also be removed to eat, drink, brush and floss, or even for special occasions.

An in-person or virtual consultation will be carried out by Invisalign coordinators to determine the best treatment plan - Credit: Cathedral Dental

Q: What is the process for having an Invisalign brace fitted?

A: We offer an initial, complimentary consultation with our Invisalign coordinators. They will carry out an evaluation of your smile, including a quick and precise 3D digital scan of your teeth and provide a sneak peek of your smile transformation. The actual fitting of your aligners usually takes around 30 minutes.

We don’t use any moulds – every aspect is digitised, comfortable and accurate. The aligners are trimmed based on your gum line, to ensure maximum comfort and the best appearance. The recommended timeframe for wearing your aligners is 20 to 22 hours per day, changing to a new set every one or two weeks.

A comprehensive custom treatment plan will be mapped out by our dentists, specifically for your requirements. Within a few weeks, you can expect to be wearing your Invisalign aligners.

Q: How long does the treatment take?

A: Depending on the complexity of your case, you could complete your treatment in as little as six months. It may take longer for severe cases, but you can usually expect to see results within a matter of weeks.

Q: Can Invisalign treat a wide range of teeth-related issues?

A: Yes! Invisalign is a highly effective dental treatment for adults and teens. There are a number of conditions that can impact the alignment and positioning of your teeth.

Two of the most well-known are overbites and underbites, in which your upper or lower jaw overlap respectively. These problems can wear down teeth and cause jaw pain. Crowded teeth, gaps and many other issues can also be solved with Invisalign aligners, restoring your self-confidence and ensuring long-term oral health.

There are no moulds required for Invisalign treatment, as everything is modelled digitally. - Credit: Cathedral Dental

Q: Does Invisalign cost more than regular braces?

A: In fact, Invisalign can sometimes be cheaper than conventional braces, however this depends on the severity of your case. We understand that it can be a big payment to make all at once, so we offer various finance options. For minimal and simple cases, the standard package or Invisalign Lite may be recommended, and for moderate to severe cases the comprehensive plan may be required.

As part of your initial consultation, our coordinators will give you a clear idea of the cost of your treatment.

Q: What are the most significant benefits of Invisalign?

A: From a dental health perspective, having straighter teeth makes them easy to properly clean and floss – improving the overall health of your teeth and gums.

Invisalign has the potential to be life-changing for some patients. We have seen first-hand that a person’s confidence can skyrocket after they receive the treatment and enjoy sharing their smile with the world once more.

For more information about Invisalign and other dental treatments, visit cathedraldental.co.uk or call 01284 705637.