Beauty treatments in the Cotswolds 2022

Promotion

We focus on the wide range of advanced treatments and cosmetic procedures available to help you look and feel your best

Aurielle Aesthetics

Aurielle Aesthetics is more than just a clinic, it's a complete wellbeing centre for all your personal health and wellbeing needs. Set in 15th century converted stables, this luxury CQC registered medical clinic combines non-surgical cosmetic and medical treatments. Aurielle Aesthetics provides a bespoke aesthetic service, providing high quality knowledgeable care, where treatments are individually tailored to meet your needs. The clinic offers an array of services such as anti wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, vitamin injections, weight loss, collagen and skin treatments. The clinic also features Wiltshire's only state-of-the-art facial skin scanner, giving patients a complete facial skin analysis to diagnose and resolve skin concerns such as acne, pigmentation and ageing. Nurse prescriber Lucy Williams founder of the clinic has over 12 years of medical experience. Lucy is highly recommended for her natural approach to facial treatments and has made regular appearances in magazines and written an array of articles due to her expert knowledge. She has been featured in The Daily Mail, The Sun, Yours magazine and aesthetic journals. Aurielle Aesthetics is highly regarded as one of the best clinics for facial aesthetics and skin treatments in the Wiltshire area.

1 High Street, Fairwaters Court, Wroughton, Swindon SN4 9JX | 07747835321

Aurielle Aesthetics - Credit: Aurielle Aesthetics

Cotswold Face & Body Clinic

Cotswold Face & Body Clinic is a luxury cosmetic clinic in the Cotswolds, with an experienced team of practitioners and technicians who are skilled in reducing the signs of ageing and correcting skin complaints. The specialists can help your skin look clearer and more radiant. The clinic's team have worked hard to create a peaceful, luxurious haven, where clients can relax and benefit from their treatments and expertise. You'll be soothed by the modern, clean surroundings, where clients are at the heart of everything the technicians do. Your consultation will be completely confidential, and offer you a wealth of advice on cutting-edge treatment technologies that can dramatically (or subtly) enhance your looks. If you want to find out more about how Cotswold Face & Body Clinic can improve the appearance of your skin and make you look younger, enjoy the benefit of the team's informed, independent advice with a virtual consultation. Cosmetic teeth whitening is coming soon to the Cotswold clinic offering a pain free treatment which will lighten the natural colour of your teeth without removing any of the tooth surface. With results within 45 minutes, clients normally get between six and 12 shades lighter teeth.

Lauriston House, Montpellier Street, Cheltenham GL50 1SS | 01242 370350 | emmabeddow@cotswoldfabclinic.co.uk | Facebook

Cotswold Face and Body Clinic - Credit: Cotswold Face and Body Clinic

Era Skin & Laser Clinic

Situated in a beautiful listed building just off Thame High Street, ERA Skin & Laser Clinic offers the latest treatments for face and body rejuvenation. Their team of highly qualified therapists and medical professionals offer free of charge consultations and advice to help you be the best version of you. Popular treatments include HIFU:Non-Surgical Facelift, Emsculpt® Body Sculpting and Fat Reduction, Hydrafacial, Dermaforce® Microneedling with Radiofrequency, Thread Vein Removal, Permanent Laser Hair Reduction and Emsella Pelvic Floor Tightening. The clinic also offers a full range of aesthetic injectable treatments including Wrinkle Relaxing Injections, Dermal Fillers, and Profhilo®, all carried out by their resident GP and Nurse practitioner. Their most recent treatment addition is CryoPen™, an innovation in Cryotherapy allowing benign skin lesions such as Skin Tags, Milia, Cherry Angiomas, Age Spots, Warts and Verrucas to be treated quickly and painlessly. All new clients receive a complimentary skin scan and personalised treatment plan using the clinic's 3D Visage® skin scanner which shows what's happening under the skin as well as anticipated treatment results. With six spacious treatment rooms the ERA team pride themselves in offering a relaxing experience coupled with exceptional customer service and first class results.

98a High Street, Thame, Oxfordshire OX9 3EH | 01844 698441 | info@eraclinics.co.uk

Era Skin & Laser Clinic - Credit: Era Skin & Laser Clinic

DB Facial Aesthetics

DB Facial Aesthetics was established 10 years ago by Dr David Barrett after he completed his training at the prestigious training institute of professor Khanna in Reading. Dr Barrett qualified as a dentist in 2004, and since he graduated, he has continuously enhanced his skills through various specialist training courses to ensure that all of his patients receive the highest quality of evidence-based care. At present, Dr Barrett is able to offer a wide range of treatments to all of his patients. These treatments include anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, and cosmetic dentistry. The DB Facial Aesthetics clinics are run at Cornmarket Street Dental Practice in Oxford, Luxe Tan Hair and Beauty in Bourton on the Water, and Just Beauty in Stroud. The ultimate goal of Dr Barrett and his team is to ensure that all patients look and feel their very best in a virtually pain-free manner. For more information, visit the DB Facial Aesthetics website, or contact Dr Barrett directly on 01865 244304.

3rd Floor, 11-12 Cornmarket Street, Oxford OX1 3EX | 01865 244304

DB Facial Aesthetics - Credit: DB Facial Aesthetics

Bewitched Clinic

Bewitched is a doctor-led clinic specialising in non-surgical cosmetic treatments near Bath. Whether it's anti-wrinkle Botox injections, dermal fillers or a bespoke facial treatment packages, you will receive only the best service, treatment and ethical considerations at Bewitched. The Observ is a diagnostic imaging device which is used in the clinic. It's great for analysing your skin health and patients find it useful as it can also provide 3D images before and after treatments. OBSERV 520x visualises your skin condition including the underlying 'invisible' layers, that elude the human eye. Very often the deeper layers contain the keys to identifying the correct skincare treatments that will prevent signs of ageing. The patented technology behind the Observ is based on the illumination and fluorescence of different kinds of lights on the skin of your face. The resulting images from its six settings will give a clear understanding of your skin and detailed diagnosis of its condition such as sun damage, hyperpigmentation, broken veins, rosacea, clogged pores, oiliness, dry skin, inflammation and wrinkles. The team at Bewitched can create a bespoke treatment plan and a home skincare plan with their exclusive skinbetter range and suggest potential treatments available at the clinic.

Box House, Bath Road, Box, Corsham SN13 8AA | 01225 985682 | Facebook | Twitter

Bewitched - Credit: Bewitched

HP Aesthetics LTD

Nurse-led Medical Aesthetic Clinic in Gloucestershire, specialising in Dermal Filler, Anti-wrinkle Injections, Laser Hair Removal and Skin Care Treatments.

HP Aesthetics provides safe and effective non-surgical aesthetic treatments, priding itself on using the most innovative and evidenced based techniques whilst always keeping patient safety as a top priority. HP Aesthetics wants to help you look and feel the best version of you.

They offer a full range of treatments from medical grade skin care to injectables and laser hair removal. They are also proud to announce that it is the only clinic in Gloucester offering the amazing Hydrafacial experience.

The Courtyard, Anderson House, 9 School Ln, Quedgeley, Gloucester GL2 4PJ | 01452 877616 | Facebook

HP Aesthetics - Credit: HP Aesthetics



