Where to go for cosmetic dentistry in the Cotswolds

Dr Gareth McAleer BDS LOND GDC 74952 | 01926 674781 | leamington@beyond-dental.co.uk

Beyond Dental is the dentist that does things differently. The holistic private practice offers a full range of cosmetic and general dental treatments, from dental implants to Invisalign, fillings to check-ups, they have you covered. Beyond Dental has designed a beautiful and inspirational practice that makes every patient relaxed, and there's even a place for you to brush your teeth before you see the dentist. Its subscription plans are also different. As well as offering two check-ups and two hygiene's per year, it also provides complimentary teeth whitening whenever you need it. Welcome to dentistry as it should be.

Beyond - Credit: Ashley Carr





01242 242366 | info@claydoncheltenham.co.uk

Claydon Dental Cheltenham is a full-service private practice in the heart of Cheltenham. It has a full range of services, including dental implants, Invisalign composite bonding, and general dentistry, all available from a beautifully restored 1850 Cheltenham townhouse. The business offers free consultations for a full range of treatments, available both online and in-person, so if you have questions about the right treatment, the team are happy to provide the answers.

Claydon Dental - Credit: Claydon Dental





Dr Toby Mitchell-Innes | 01242851605

I am a cosmetic dentist at award-winning (2021) Arnica Dental Care. We have a reputation for a wide range of exceptional-quality, long-lasting cosmetic procedures including repairing damaged, misshapen teeth; teeth-straightening with Invisalign invisible braces; dental veneers; dental implants, and the revolutionary all on 4 procedure that replaces dentures and ill-fitting bridges with a complete row of permanently fixed, realistic looking, feeling, and functioning teeth. We also minimise anxiety and discomfort using dental sedation. Check out my webpage here. Alternatively call 01242 851605 to book an appointment or find out more.

Dr Toby Mitchell-Innes - Credit: Arnica Dental





Mill Court, 40 Windmill Road, Headington, Oxford, OX3 7BX | 01865 760000 | hello@sdentalstudio.com

At S Dental Studio we strive to deliver exceptional dental care in a calm, spotlessly clean, state-of-the-art environment. We offer a wide range of dental treatments for all ages, from routine care to full smile transformations that require specialist treatment - such as dental implants, orthodontics, and root canal treatments.

Our friendly and experienced team consists of award-winning dentists, ably supported by well-informed nurses and gentle hygienists. The team works closely with our technicians at S Dental Ceramics to tailor the highest quality treatments to each patient. We pride ourselves on our thoroughness and attention to detail and aim to maintain our great reputation for caring and affordable dentistry.

Please call our welcoming receptionist Matylda on 01865 760000 to make an appointment – languages spoken by our team include English and Polish.

S Dental - Credit: S Dental





22 Cheltenham Road, Gloucester, GL2 0LS | 01452 526526

Affinity Dental Care & Implant Centre have been based in Gloucester for over 15 years. Their mission is to provide you with complete dental care in the most comforting and inviting environment. The professional dentists and hygienists offer a wide range of dental procedures from regular screening, hygiene visits, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, same day teeth and crowns, adult braces, laser surgery and more. Nervous? They offer sedation for longer procedures and nervous patients. Imagine having the smile you have always dreamed of - Affinity can make it reality. Free online consultations are available. Contact them for more information. The team look forward to making you smile!

Affinity Dental Care & Implant Centre - Credit: Affinity Dental Care & Implant Centre





Cotswold House, 37 London Road, Stroud, Gloucestershire, GL5 2AJ | 01453 808568 | reception@confidentdental.com

Dr Paul Hughes BDS, DPDS, MFGDP RCS (GDC=85249). At Confident Dental & Implant Clinic in Stroud, my team and I have developed advanced skills to help you, with revolutionary improvements in modern dentistry. These include CEREC same day customised crowns from digital scans, milled individually in our in-house laboratory, finished and fitted in the same visit so the process is more convenient and efficient for you. We also offer anti-snoring and TMJ/occlusal appliances, so you can sleep better and function more comfortably. Another very popular option that we offer here is sedation - either inhalation 'happy gas' or intravenous methods to enable even nervous/phobic patients to have as much of the treatment they need completed while relaxing. I look forward to helping you.

Dr Paul Hughes - Credit: Confident Dental and Implant Centre



