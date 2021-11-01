Cotswold Spa at COP26 

A team of four independent holistic therapists have come together and been given the opportunity to host a spa area at the COP26 United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

They are working with delegates from global indigenous communities; representatives from the global south – who are being directly affected by climate change – and pilgrims from the British Isles who have travelled to Scotland to have their voices heard at this hugely important climate change conference.

They are all there to have their voices heard, working together with government leaders to make crucial earth-conscious decisions to save the planet.

The following indigenous organisations and their allies are just some of those guesting at the conference: Futuros Indigenas, World Alliance of Mobile Indigenous Peoples, Sacred Headwaters of the Amazon, Indigenous Minga, Wisdom Keepers, Listening to the Land, Letters to the Earth, Earthbeat, Spring Films and Tree Sisters, and Insightshare.

No stranger to working alongside indigenous leaders and representatives of local communities involving biodiversity and grass-roots development, director and owner of Cotswold Spa, Giulia Holland, says, ‘I consider myself as part of the tribe – meaning those people who are connected to the land – and every tribe needs its healers.

‘I am called to COP26 to witness for myself and get informed. I am looking for inspiration for the future, and have an indigenous soul yearning for wholeness. I want those people who have been working for climate change over the last 30 years to feel supported in what they do – in body, mind and spirit.’

Helen Rooney, also from the team, adds, ‘During this time of utmost urgency, we’re honoured to be supporting the bodies, minds and voices speaking up on behalf of Mother Earth, our home. This is set to be one of the most crucial climate change conferences for the United Nations ever.’

COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference is in Glasgow until November 12, 2021, ukcop26.org

