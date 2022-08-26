Case Study: How MBST therapy helped this Cheltenham resident overcome chronic back pain

Promotion

Discover how nine sessions of MBST therapy alleviated a man’s excruciating pain and gave him his life back.

Encompass Health, based in Cheltenham, utilise pioneering technology to tackle the root causes of arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions. MBST uses magnetic resonance therapy to target damaged cells within bone, cartilage and joints – stimulating healing, reducing pain and improving mobility.

Rupert Burnett, a Cotswolds resident, reveals how MBST treatment has changed his life for the better.

Q: Why did you consider MBST therapy?

A: As a gas engineer, a large portion of my work includes deadlifting hefty machinery and equipment, as well as kneeling on hard floors leaning forwards, which all puts an intense strain on my back. At 28, I slipped a disc, and have struggled with back pain for the last 20 years.

If I felt a twinge, I would need to cease work for a couple of days to recover, causing inconveniences for myself and my clients. At least twice a year, I would have very painful episodes that would leave me off work for over three weeks.

My back pain also had an impact on my personal life - I struggled to sleep and had to give up riding my motorcycle. It became detrimental to my wellbeing, and felt I had become elderly before my time.

Q: Did you try any other medical procedures beforehand?

A: I had an operation on my slipped disc, which made minor improvements but I still had stiffness and pain. Following this procedure, I tried a range of treatments from anti-inflammatories to acupuncture, without much relief. My GP also referred me to a chiropractor and a sports masseuse, so I had gone through several options before having MBST.

Q: How did you find out about MBST treatment?

A: A friend of mine mentioned it after he’d undergone the therapy himself. After MBST, he was able to start playing rugby again after a 10-year break due to injuries. I’d never heard of it before and was slightly sceptical, but I did some research online and thought it looked like a unique, interesting treatment.

By a twist of fate, it turned out that Rob Grace, the owner of Encompass Health, was my chiropractor during my physical therapy. I trusted his professional judgement and character so I decided to go for it.

Q: Was the treatment process simple and easy?

A: It was incredibly straightforward. Rob gave me an initial consultation beforehand in which he referred me for an MRI scan, to ensure MBST therapy would be beneficial. I only had to wait a couple of weeks for the results – which confirmed it was worth proceeding.

I had nine sessions in total. Each one was an hour long, however, the machine itself was extremely comfortable. It resembles a futuristic bed and is fitted with a memory foam mattress and two sliding walls on either side. The room is completely silent, you could listen to music or bring in a book. I took a book in with me but within five minutes I was asleep every time!

Q: Did the MBST have a positive impact on your daily life?

A: Almost immediately I noticed improvements. Whilst driving, I could turn my neck to the right completely at a T junction – something I simply could not do before.

I’ve not had a single severe episode since the treatment and the pain is gone. I’m able to complete simple tasks like tying my shoelaces and putting socks on, which has increased my sense of independence. I can also enjoy my hobbies again, getting back on my bike and even heading off on a 3000 mile biking trip across Spain, without discomfort.

Q: Would you recommend MBST to people suffering from similar conditions?

A: Absolutely, I’ve already recommended it to a few friends. I’m going back soon to have my knee joints treated as well. MBST treatment has removed the fear of having to switch careers and has given me back my mobility without any drawbacks.

