Making life easier: how the right mobility products can give you back your independence

Promotion

Mobility products like scooters, power chairs, rollators, grab rails and pressure cushions can ensure those living alone feel secure and comfortable in their own house. - Credit: Making Life Easier

How you can take back control of your life with the right mobility accessories and support.

Lizzie Biggs, a local businesswoman and owner of Making Life Easier in Taunton, tells us more about their mission to empower those with mobility issues and provide access to the best products and services to make a lasting difference in local families’ lives.

Q: Why is it worth seeking professional advice if you have mobility issues?

A: From personal experience, I know the benefits of talking about your problem sooner rather than later. Too many people put up with struggling with their day-to-day activities because of physical impairment.

Local businesswoman and owner of MLE, Lizzie Biggs, tells us about their mission to empower those with mobility issues. - Credit: Making Life Easier

Take my much-loved late father as an example. His legs would swell at night times and he really needed a profiling bed, but instead, he made do with a few old pillows that would always fall from the bed when he turned over.

And my aunt would often fall asleep in her chair downstairs instead of going to bed because climbing the stairs was painful. A stairlift would have made her home safer and ensured she got a good night’s rest. My mother, too, needed an electric can opener to help her when making lunch, but instead, changed the brand of soup to one with a can she could open.

I wish at the time I had known more about the simple products out there that could have transformed my dad and aunt’s daily routine, improved their quality of life and eased my family’s worry.

This is why I am dedicated to helping people learn about the mobility products that are out there, making sure they know how to use them, and have easy access to them at a local friendly store, where they can pop in for a chat and a cup of tea, and find the information they need.

Q: How can mobility products help those living independently?

A: In so many ways. Mobility products like scooters, power chairs, rollators, grab rails and pressure cushions can ensure those living alone feel secure and comfortable in their own house. It can help them take control of their routine, regain their independence and, most importantly, make them feel confident.

There’s ample space at MLE's showroom for them to display wheelchairs, power chairs, scooters and electric armchairs for you to ‘try before you buy.’ - Credit: Making Life Easier

These simple products can ensure you or your loved one can continue living in their family home, surrounded by their treasured memories, possessions and pets for longer.

Q: How can talking about mobility issues help reduce stress and make life easier?

A: Sometimes embarrassment can stop us from finding the help we need. This is why we at MLE want to start a revolution. We want to change people’s perspective about mobility issues and using mobility products, show them there is nothing to fear and instead lots to celebrate.

Often our customers need help with a specific issue. We can help them feel more confident and provide reassurance. Our experienced and knowledgeable staff can provide honest and practical advice. It’s easy for you to book an appointment with us to chat about your needs and ask as many questions as you have, or pop into the showroom and say hi.

Q: How can I find the right mobility product for me?

A: We would love to see more colour and personality added to the products we sell, which is why we’re always researching the mobility and disability industry so that we can bring new and innovative products into our showroom for our lovely customers to try.

There’s ample space for us to display wheelchairs, power chairs, scooters and electric armchairs for you to ‘try before you buy’ and make sure it’s the right fit for you. Our fully trained staff will offer bespoke guidance on what you need, considering your budget, so you can find the best product for you.

MLE is always always researching the mobility and disability industry so that they can bring new and innovative products into their showroom. - Credit: Making LIfe Easier

We also provide free local delivery on larger items and will make sure your equipment is fully assembled and in great working order. If you need another training session on how to use the product, we can arrange it for you. You can also visit our on-site workshop where we perform repairs and servicing.

Unlike buying products on the internet, we’re just around the corner, meaning whenever you need us, we’re here to help. To us, there’s nothing more important than helping to make your life easier and ensure you can make the most of every minute.

For more advice about mobility products, visit mlesomerset.co.uk. Call 01823 335 505 or email info@mlesomerset.co.uk.

Pop into the showroom for a chat at 50 The Mount, Taunton, TA1 3NR.