9 ways sports therapy can boost your mental, physical and emotional wellbeing

Published: 10:26 AM August 27, 2021

We could all use a pick-me-up from time to time.

Whether you’re looking to relax, conquer a nagging muscle injury, or just want to feel good, sports therapy may hold the answers you’ve been looking for.

Mark Victor, founder of Mark Victor Sports Therapy in Prestwich, reveals why sports therapy is for everyone and how it can help you face the week ahead.

1. Sports massage reduces aches and pains

Sports massages are designed to target areas of pain and discomfort deep in the tissue. They are used to ease muscle tightness, acute pain and promote faster recovery after an injury. We provide expert advice to help you listen to your body, and use professional massage techniques to develop a bespoke treatment routine to tackle your problem areas. We also treat professional athletes and celebrities.

Traditional Swedish massages target the whole body, promote relaxation and can help calm the nervous system. - Credit: Mark Victor Sports Therapy

2. Swedish massage relieves stress and negative emotions

Home workers can also benefit from a sports massage, to reduce tension in the lower back, neck and shoulders. This can boost mood, increase productivity, and relieve stress. We also offer traditional Swedish massages designed to target the whole body. They can help restore health and have a calming and balancing effect on your nervous system.

3. Massage improves circulation

Sports and Swedish massages can increase the level of oxygen in your blood, which helps to improve your circulation and flexibility. Good circulation is essential for your organs to function properly, can help wounds to heal quickly, and improve your focus.

4. Botox injections can help both men and women feel more confident

We also administer Botox injections, for younger-looking skin, helping you feel more confident and at home in your body. Both men and women use these treatments and as we provide mobile services, you can receive the injections from the comfort and privacy of your own home.

Experienced and qualified nurses and clinical practitioners will administer your Botox so you can rest easy, knowing you’re in excellent hands.

You can use IV therapy alongside Botox injections for longer-lasting results. Skin boosters, like our Vitaglow anti-ageing IV therapy, can rejuvenate dead skin cells, lessen the signs of ageing and enhance your natural beauty. Skin is left feeling fresh, with a healthy glow.

You can book home appointments for Botox injections, IV therapy and skin-boosters to help you feel more confident, look great and stay healthy. - Credit: Mark Victor Sports Therapy

5. IV therapy can better your workout

Sports therapy can help to maximise your workout and training sessions. IV therapy, also known as intravenous therapy, is the delivery of nutrients and minerals into the bloodstream, via an injection.

It can be introduced as a regular part of your routine to boost your immune system and shorten recovery times between workouts.

Our amino muscle plus IV treatment is full of concentrated amino acids and electrolytes, allowing you to reach peak performance. The performance booster plus IV contains vitamin B and amino acids that can help you sustain energy levels, work out for longer and push yourself further.

6. IV treatment aids weight loss

IV therapy can also help you detox and burn fat quicker. Our fat burner plus IV treatment combines a blend of vitamins and amino acids to aid digestion and help you lose weight. It can complement your diet and exercise routine for better results.

7. Vitamin therapy helps you fight infection

IV vitamin treatments can provide necessary top-ups to your immune system, helping you stay healthy and effectively fight off illness.

They can be used to treat acute and chronic health conditions and have been designed and tested by a team of clinical professionals to deliver the nutrients, vitamins and minerals your body needs.

You can use our vitamin B12 injection to boost your energy levels, our Biotin injection to improve the health of your hair, nails and skin, and our vitamin C injection to help protect your body against colds and viruses.

8. It’s convenient and easy to fit into your routine

We offer home appointments seven days a week and operate from 9am to 10pm daily. This makes it easy to schedule an appointment quickly, at a time that works for you.

We offer home appointments seven days a week and operate from 9am to 10pm daily. - Credit: Mark Victor Sports Therapy

9. Your sports therapy routine is designed to suit you

Before commencing treatment, we’ll arrange a consultation to get to know you, understand your routine and determine what areas of the body you want to focus on. We’ll then develop a bespoke personal care plan delivering specialist focused treatment, designed to make a difference to your physical, spiritual and mental health.

We’ll design your treatment to suit your budget, lifestyle and routine. We provide our services to people living throughout Manchester and the north west and can offer the advice you need to help you feel at your very best.

To find out more, or to book an appointment, visit mark-victor.co.uk.

Call 0161 327 1987 or email info@mark-victor.co.uk.