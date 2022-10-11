Bad day blues?

Bad days, where simply everything seems to go wrong, are all in your mind, says our mental wellbeing expert - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ever had ‘one of those days’? Knutsford-based mental wellbeing expert Philippa Saunders says it’s all in your head

Think for a minute: when is the last time you had a bad day? When a couple of things happened that weren’t as you planned and you ended up thinking “I can’t wait for today to be over...”. What if I told you that there’s no such thing as a bad day in reality? A bad day only exists in our interpretation of reality, which then becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

To understand why, you first need to know a bit about your brain.

Your brain is hard-wired for survival. It has perfected this over the last couple of million years by learning to conserve as much energy as possible and looking for ways to optimise its functioning. One of the ways it does this is by creating habit loops (neuro shortcuts) - think breathing and moving your limbs - things it does without your conscious awareness, thus saving energy and maximising efficiency survival. However, as useful as many of these habit loops are, it also creates some that are not helpful.

The brain is also designed to try and prove itself right. So if you’ve ever had one of those days where everything keeps going wrong, it’s not actually that everything goes wrong. It’s that your brain has a system called the reticular activating system (RAS) - a finger sized bunch of neurons located just above the brainstem. This system filters out information to the brain to tell it what is it important and what is not, only allowing important messages through to the conscious brain.

When you’re walking down the street, you’re not paying attention to every single bit of information that is coming in through your eyes – your RAS is filtering out what is important and what isn’t, to ensure that the brain does not have to process more data than it can handle. It’s why you can tune out of a crowd of people talking, but instantly snap to attention when someone says your name. If you have ever been shopping for a new car, and suddenly you see the car you’ve been looking at everywhere, this is your RAS at work.

However, the same thing happens when you tell yourself you’re having a bad day, when everything keeps going wrong. Not only is that RAS now paying attention to everything that is going wrong, your brain wants to prove itself right, so it will start to look for things to try and prove that you are actually having a bad day.

The RAS is essentially a filter for your beliefs and what you deem important – it only processes information that confirms self-beliefs. This is largely determined by your past experiences and beliefs. If you had a particular experience that led you to feel unworthy or inferior in some way, your RAS will continue to filter every experience through that lens and will only seek out or let in information that proves (confirms) that feeling of inferiority and unworthiness (AKA: confirmation bias).

So, if you tell yourself you are bad at public speaking, or doing DIY, you probably will be because that is the evidence that your brain is trying to prove (as well as ignoring all of the evidence to the contrary).

Your brain is malleable and able to change and shift based on the information you give it: your brain really does focus on what you tell it to and will find more of it. The old saying “what you focus on grows” is definitely true.

How will you choose to shape your brain?

The good news is that you can learn to train your RAS, and to start making your brain work for you rather than against you. Visualisation, affirmation and setting intentions are all ways of doing this. Visualising a goal creates new neural pathways in the brain, by essentially tricking the brain into thinking it has already happened. Your RAS stores that and helps it come true by following the new neural pathways. One easy thing to start doing this is to focus on the good things, so your brain will seek them out. It’s not magic, it’s your RAS influencing the world you see around you.

Philippa Saunders is a ThriveR Coach based in Knutsford. You can find her on Instagram @thrive.with.philippa and Facebook @thrivewithphilippa