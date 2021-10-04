Bridal skincare routine: tips for glowing skin on your wedding day 

Promotion

Published: 12:39 PM October 4, 2021

With the Lips-Lines-Cheeks package from Vie Aesthetics, you can enjoy some quality pamper time and refreshments with your friends before the big day. - Credit: Canva & Picture

An easy-to-follow pre-wedding beauty routine that will ensure you look and feel your best on the big day.

To get your skin photograph-ready, it’s essential to focus on your daily skincare routine and start preparing a few weeks before the wedding.

Dr Ioannis Liakas, medical director at award-winning, non-surgical clinic Vie Aesthetics, shares the tailormade wedding packages they offer to help brides-to-be look picture-perfect.

The Aisle Awaits package

Our 10-step Vie Aquafacial is our signature skin treatment for both men and women of any age

It’s designed to smooth the skin and lessen the appearance of pores, lines and dark spots. It detoxes, cleanses, exfoliates, brightens and hydrates the face and neck, rejuvenating the skin and leaving you looking fresh and beautiful.

Our buy-one-get-one-half-price bride and groom offer is the perfect pre-wedding treat for you and your fiancé to relax and revamp your skin in time for the big day.

Add some luxury to your skincare with Vie Aesthetics' 24Karat Gold Leaf facial. - Credit: DIBI Milano & Picture

The 24K Gold facial

It’s your wedding day, so naturally you deserve nothing but the best, and that goes for your skin too. Treat yourself with a luxurious 24K Gold facial by Dibi Milano that will give your skin the luminosity and radiance it craves.

The treatment delivers several nourishing benefits for your skin, using real 24Karat gold leaf, a combination of hyaluronic acid and enriching peptide no.34. The collagen-boosting active ingredients work to lift and tighten the skin, helping to tackle signs of ageing and give you a youthful, refreshed look for your special day.

The Wow Fusion facial is the perfect skin-brightening treatment to get you photograph-ready for your special day. - Credit: WOW Facial

Wow Fusion facial

Let us work our magic on your skin with our Wow Fusion facial and have all your guests really saying ‘wow’ when you walk down the aisle. This innovative, results-driven facial will be tailored to your skin’s needs, ensuring all eyes are on you (and your perfect skin) all day through.

This treatment promotes natural collagen stimulation to treat dull and tired skin. We use a micro-channelling device and personalise it to your skin – whether it’s brightening skin or smoothing out pores, our expert clinicians will create the perfect, bespoke solution.

The Wow Fusion facial can even be combined with a Micro-Toxin treatment to reduce pores and breakouts too for an extra treat for your skin. Vie Aesthetics offer a special package price for six sessions when combining two Wow Fusion facials with Micro Botox.

The Honeymoon Hair-free treatment

Avoid irritating your skin and enjoy your wedding day or honeymoon without a razor with laser technology to remove unwanted hairs from your legs, underarms, face and upper lip.

SHR (Super Hair Removal) is the latest innovative form of hair removal that we offer. It is a quick, virtually pain-free option and our IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology will leave skin looking and feeling silky smooth.

The Vie Aesthetics clinic in Rayleigh, Essex provide a variety of bespoke skincare concoctions for brides and grooms-to be for their wedding day. - Credit: Vie Aesthetics

Lips-Lines-Cheeks in one

To help you find your best angle in every wedding photo, we offer our Lips-Lines-Cheeks package that will give you the perfect pout and chiselled look for breath-taking pictures. You can relax with your bridesmaids and friends, catch up, and enjoy complimentary refreshments and canapes while the treatment is done.

The package includes an injection that will be administered in two areas of the face to reduce the appearance of fine lines, combined with our 2ml VIE Selfie Contour package to get your lips and cheeks looking their best.

We will also throw in a gorgeous goodie bag (worth over £100) including our very own Vie Aesthetics cloth masks and a gift voucher for a Red Carpet facial for everyone in your party.

Dr Loannis Liakas, medical director at the Vie Aesthetics clinic in Essex. - Credit: Vie Aesthetics

The Neck Rejuvenation package

This package will redefine and sharpen your jaw and neck for a poised, elegant, contoured appearance.

Neck Rejuvenation consists of four different treatments to tighten your jaw beginning with a course of three sessions including radiofrequency, no-needle mesotherapy, micro-needling and LED light therapy. The Nefertiti Neck Lift treatment is also included. Botox is injected into the jawline and chin, lifting the skin for a more youthful appearance.



For more information on the wedding packages available at the Vie Aesthetics clinic, visit vie-aesthetics.com/blog/vie-wedding-packages/. For enquiries, contact 01268 778615 or info@vie-aesthetics.com.