Having a bad day?

Ever had ‘one of those days’? Mental health expert Philippa Saunders says it’s all in your head.

Think for a minute… when is the last time you had a bad day? When a couple of things happened that weren’t as you planned and you ended up thinking “I can’t wait for today to be over...”? What if I told you that there’s no such thing as a bad day in reality? A bad day only exists in our interpretation of reality, which then becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

To understand why, you first need to know a bit about your brain.

Your brain is hard-wired for survival. It has perfected this over the last couple of million years by learning to conserve as much energy as possible and looking for ways to optimise its functioning. One of the ways it does this is by creating habit loops (neuro shortcuts) think breathing and moving your limbs. Things it does without your conscious awareness, thus saving energy and maximising efficiency survival. However, as useful as many of these habit loops are, it also creates some that are not helpful.

The brain is also designed to try and prove itself right. So if you’ve ever had one of those days where everything keeps going wrong, it’s not actually that everything goes wrong. It’s that your brain has a system called the reticular activating system (RAS) - a finger sized bunch of neurons located just above the brainstem. This system filters out information to the brain to tell it what is it important and what is not, only allowing important messages through to the conscious brain.

Reset the way you think to prevent bad days spoiling your week - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you’re walking down the street, you’re not paying attention to every single bit of information that is coming in through your eyes – your RAS is filtering out what is important and what isn’t, to avoid being overloaded. It’s why you can tune out of a crowd of people talking, but instantly snap to attention when someone says your name. If you have ever been shopping for a new car, and suddenly you see the car you’ve been looking at everywhere, this is your RAS at work.

However, the same thing happens when you tell yourself you’re having a bad day, when everything keeps going wrong. Not only is that RAS now paying attention to everything that is going wrong, your brain wants to prove itself right so it will start to look for things to try and prove that you are actually having a bad day.

It’s the same if you tell yourself you are bad at public speaking, or doing DIY… you probably will be because that is the evidence that you’re seeking out (as well as ignoring all of the evidence to the contrary).

The good news is that you can learn to ‘hack’ your RAS, and to start making your brain work for you rather than against you. One good way to start doing this is to focus on the good things, so your brain will seek them out. If you care about positivity, you will be more aware of and seek out positivity. It’s not magic, it’s your RAS influencing the world you see around you.

Philippa Saunders is a ThriveR Coach based in Knutsford. You can find her on Instagram @thrive.with.philippa and Facebook @thrivewithphilippa