How to properly safeguard your eyesight

Published: 2:05 PM August 25, 2021

The Eye Place in Bakewell offers a range of services from assessing the health of your eyes, to providing prescription eyewear. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Having good eyesight is one of the most important things in life – which is why it’s so important to take good care of our eyes.

Having regular examinations, making important lifestyle changes and a healthy diet all have a big impact on maintaining your eye health.

With National Eye Health week fast approaching, we spoke to Alex Kemp, owner of The Eye Place in Bakewell, who explained the best ways of maintaining your optical health.

The Eye Place in Bakewell has a range of state of the art technology to determine the health of various parts of the eye, and effectively diagnose any deterioration or disease. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1) Checking in with an optometrist

There are few better methods of ensuring that your eyes are healthy and your vision is clear than by having regular examinations. An Optometrist can pinpoint any current or prospective health issues that you may have, accurately assess your vision and inform you about the best possible course of action.

Alex told us: “At the Eye Place, we have state of the art technology such as Optomap retinal imaging and a 3D OCT eye scanner. We can examine the health of specific areas of the eye in great detail, including the retina, the macular and the optic nerve.

“Visiting a specialist opticians is the best way to detect and diagnose eye conditions as early as possible. Based on the results, we can advise a suitable course of treatment for the appropriate condition. The sooner that we can detect any potential damage or deterioration, the better.”

2) Wearing prescription glasses and sunglasses

Wearing sunglasses regularly protects your eyes from harmful UV rays from the sun, and are crucial to preserving optical health. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many of us think that sunglasses are reserved for trips abroad to sunnier countries, or for days out to the seaside. However, wearing sunglasses whenever the sun is particularly strong is a useful way of shielding your eyes from damage.

Keeping a pair of your aviators to hand is crucial, as well as ensuring that you always wear your regular prescription. “UV radiation is one of the leading causes of eye damage, and can lead to serious complications in later life,” Alex said. “By wearing sunglasses, you significantly reduce the risk of causing harm to the surface of your eyes.

“Spectacles with the right coating, as well as most contact lenses, offer UV protection. There are many types of coatings for spectacle lenses, such as a blue light filter which we advise for computer and digital device use."

3) Keeping up a healthy diet

Failing eye health is often viewed as an inevitable part of getting older. This is not always the case, as a healthy diet with the right nutrients can help to keep your eyes in good condition for a long time. However, the food that contains the right kind of vitamins isn’t always common knowledge amongst the groups most at risk.

Alex said: “The risk of developing serious eye conditions such as glaucoma, as well as general deterioration of eyesight can be prevented by a good diet. Leafy green vegetables such as spinach and kale are fantastic sources of nutrients that can improve and maintain eye health.

“Increasing the amount of vitamin-rich food in your diet, as well as staying hydrated, can make all the difference.”

A healthy diet and regular exercise can drastically reduce the chances of developing long-term eye conditions, such as glaucoma. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4) Making positive lifestyle changes

The advantages of quitting smoking and regular exercise in terms of prolonging life, improving fitness and reducing the risk of serious illness are often espoused. One of the more underrated benefits to introducing these changes to your lifestyle is the impact on your eyesight.

Alex said: “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is so important for improving the function of your eyes. Drastic changes aren’t necessarily required but by quitting smoking, exercising for half an hour a day and upping your intake of fruits and vegetables, you can ensure the longevity of your optic health.”

For more information on how to improve your eyesight or to book an eye test, visit the-eye-place.co.uk or call 01629 813603.