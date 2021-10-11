New generation plant-based beauty heroes

Published: 5:38 PM October 11, 2021

The new generation of plant-based beauty products is as kind to your skin as it is to the planet - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of the main benefits of plant-based skincare products – other than being much better for the environment, of course – is that they are so much kinder to the skin than mass-produced chemically-loaded offerings.

Antioxidant-rich natural products work to restore and strengthen your body's cells by combating free radicals, while the vitamins help maintain the health of your skin, supporting cell repair and helping to decrease the signs of aging. Here in the Cotswolds, we're blessed with plenty of open spaces to breathe in pure, clean air to give skin a healthy glow, and are able to feed it from within by eating well with locally-sourced organic ingredients.

It's a no-brainer, then, to give your skin the best possible chance by using only carefully-formulated natural products.

Monuskin's Cleansing Balm - Credit: monushop.co.uk

Cheltenham-based Monuskin have spent over 25 years perfecting the art of creating a range of unique formulations utilising the pure, natural properties of plants and herbs, minerals and essential oils, and have a range of products for every skin type and application.

As cleansing your skin is the absolute cornerstone of great skin, that's a very good place to start...

Without thoroughly removing every last trace of SPF, make-up, dirt, excess oil, pollution and dead skin cells, all of this daily detritus will accumulate on the surface of your skin and contribute to breakouts, dullness, quite possibly speed up the ageing process AND cause dehydration. Monuskin's cleansing balm is packed with amazing botanical ingredients – blackcurrant seed oil, evening primrose oil and rose oil – all delivering essential fatty acids that your skin needs, so providing all the benefits of clean, clear skin and importantly hydrating at the same time.

Monuskin Cleansing Balm retails at £49.59, but Cotswold Life readers can get a 20% discount. Please visit monushop.co.uk and use the code LIFE20.

PLANT POWER: Other plant-based beauty products

Studio Botanic

Studio Botanic Face Serum, £30, level7beautyhall.com - Credit: Studio Botanic

Launching in the UK for the first time, German brand Studio Botanic has a range of vegan, unisex, cruelty-free skincare products. Their Face Serum combines natural hyaluronic acids to improve volume, elasticity and firmness of the skin, light, refreshing cucumber scent. £30, level7beautyhall.com

Sakrid

Sakrid Naturally Nourishing Organic Body Wash, £15, sakrid.com - Credit: Sakrid

Natalie Elliott founded Sakrid after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and she decided she didn't want to use products filled with potentially harmful toxins every day. Her Sakrid Naturally Nourishing Organic Body Wash is vegan, organic and free from harmful chemicals. It uses peppermint, tea tree and citrus to cleanse and invigorate. £15, sakrid.com

Etiam

Etiam Advanced Dark Spot Corrector Face Cream, £65, etiamskincare.com - Credit: Etiam

New British skincare brand Etiam is 0on a quest to naturally treat hyperpigmentation. They have created an, vegan, cruelty free, organically certified Advanced Dark Spot Corrector Face Cream. In 14 days, their Advanced Dark Spot Corrector Face Cream significantly reduces the size of dark spots, sun spots and age spots. £65, etiamskincare.com

Foamie

Foamie dry shampoo, £6, foamie.co.uk - Credit: Foamie

The 100% plastic free, vegan and cruelty-free body, hair and face bars company has just launched a dry shampoo. Naturally coloured to avoid residue, it contains Rhassoul, a mineral-rich clay from the Moroccan Atlas Mountains which binds oils gently yet effectively. £6, foamie.co.uk

Sana Jardin

Sana Jardin Vanilla Nomad, Eau de Parfum 50ml, £95, from sanajardin.com - Credit: Sana Jardin

Vegan fragrance house founder Amy Christiansen has established a circular economy so that the indigenous Moroccan female flower harvesters within the brand's supply chain can become micro-entrepreneurs. Their new Vanilla Nomad perfume includes has mellow spice, with sensual notes of jasmine absolute and soft sandalwood, grounded by a warm, earthy base of vetiver and patchouli. Eau de Parfum 50ml, £95, sanajardin.com.

ECOOKING

ECOOKING Essence Lotion. £26 ecooking.com - Credit: ECOOKING





Danish cult beauty brand ECOOKING have created a new plant-based lightweight lotion to replenish, nourish and hydrate your skin. The water-like texture of their Essence Lotion instantly absorbs, and combines natural hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and bifida ferment to smooth the skin, boost collagen production, and protect against UV-induced damage. £26 ecooking.com

NAYA

Aura Essence is an innovative formulation to balance your microbiome, by NAYA, £72, nayaglow.com - Credit: NAYA

NAYA’s Aura Essence is a new microbiome-balancing concentrate. It contains five types of Hyaluronic Acid - including Silver Ear Mushroom - and comes in a glass bottle, with all other materials are fully recyclable. The label is made of upcycled marble waste which is biodegradable and water-free. The formula is COSMOS approved, vegan and cruelty-free. £72, nayaglow.com

