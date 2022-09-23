Who are the Herts winners in the Janey Loves Platinum Awards?

Radio 2 health expert, Imperfectly Natural author and Herts mum Janey Lee Grace shares her latest wellbeing, beauty and health discoveries

It was wonderful to be able to herald several Hertfordshire brands recently in the Janey Loves Platinum Awards. We aim to recognise the best in natural and organic products across many different categories including skincare and beauty, health and wellbeing, but also home and garden, and products with ecological credentials at their core.



One of our winners was Tutti Frutii Eco Clothing - a small, ethical and sustainable clothing brand for children up to six years old founded by Ali Ribchester. Her pieces are lovingly designed and handmade in England in colourful organic cotton jersey fabric. Ali (pictured) also stocks ethical toys and gifts and has a delightful shop in Letchworth.

tuttifrutticlothing.com



One of our more unique entries was the Taymount Clinic for digestive health. You may have seen the recent news articles discussing FMT – faecal transplants to tackle anti-biotic superbug infections. The clinic, based in Letchworth is known internationally as a specialist centre for the production of tested, certified, high quality gut bacteria and effective, efficient implant techniques and has been doing these for 12 years. They have a 99 per cent record of success with C. diff.

taymount.com

Residents of Kings Langley are going to be sad to see the Knowing Healing Hub is no longer on the high street, but the holistic health specialists will still offer bespoke services. There's a full range of therapies from anxiety and mood management to Integrative counselling, massage, energy healing and more, but now in different local locations.

knowinghealinghub.co.uk







