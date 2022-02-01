5 romantic spa treatments to try in Surrey

Grab your sparring partner and head on over to these luxury spas in Surrey where you can indulge in pampering experiences for two



1. Buddy up in the private temple at The Spa at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot for a hands-on skin nourishing ritual. You’ll start by applying a face mask, followed by a hair mask and body scrub before slathering each other in body mud. Once that has worked its magic, you can have a steam and wash it all off with a warm tropical shower, finishing with a soothing body lotion.

How much: Mud Experience for Two, £100 (60 mins).

The details: Pennyhill Park, London Rd, Bagshot GU19 5EU. exclusive.co.uk/pennyhill-park



The Mud Room at The Spa at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot - Credit: Pennyhill Park



2. You can book in for his and hers treatments at Lythe Hill Hotel & Spa in Haslemere. We like the sound of the Polynesia Spa Ritual (£110 for 90 mins), which includes a hydrating foot bath and a body scrub featuring sand from Bora Bora. You can compare notes in the bubbling spa pool once you’re done.

How much: Polynesia Spa Ritual, £110 for 90 mins.

The details: Petworth Rd, Chiddingfold, Haslemere GU27 3BQ. lythehill.co.uk

Whisk your loved one away for a pampering package at twilight at Macdonald Frimley Hall Hotel & Spa - Credit: Macdonald Frimley Hall Hotel & Spa

3. Elevate your spa experience by adding on a meal to remember thanks to the Twilight Retreat Spa Day package at Macdonald Frimley Hall Hotel & Spa. Ideal for romantics, it features a 25-minute Elemis treatment and a two-course dinner with a crisp glass of Champagne as an optional extra.

How much: From £65.

The details: Lime Ave, Camberley GU15 2BG. macdonaldhotels.co.uk/frimley-hall

4. For a side-by-side massage, book a couples' treatment room at Guildford Manor Hotel & Spa. From the tension busting massages to nourishing wraps, you’ll emerge a thoroughly pampered pair.

How much: There are lots of treatments to pick from, such as the Lava Shell Relax Massage (from £90 for 50 mins) and the Elemis Body Nectar Nourishing Wrap (from £72 for 50 mins).

The details: Newland's Corner, Albury, Guildford GU4 8SE. guildfordmanor.com



You'll have plenty of time to unwind at Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa - Credit: Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa

A bubbling spa pool awaits at Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa - Credit: Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa

5. If you and your loved one need a bit more time to unwind, let us put the Two-Night Revitalising Spa Break at Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa in Redhill on your radar. There, you’ll be swept away by an itinerary of relaxing experiences, including a 55-minute treatment, afternoon tea or a spa lunch, plus dinner on your first night and breakfast each morning. Plus, you can make good use all the facilities. Available Monday to Sunday, based on two people sharing a room.

How much: £373 per person.

The details: Nutfield Rd, Redhill RH1 4EL. handpickedhotels.co.uk/nutfieldpriory

