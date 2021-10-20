How to exercise safely after giving birth with month Woodford-based Pilates instructor Sonia Noy

Published: 6:09 PM October 20, 2021

Sonia is focusing on women's health and fitness through the various ages and stages - Credit: Sonia Noy

In the second in her women's health and fitness series this month Woodford-based Pilates instructor Sonia Noy focuses on how to exercise safely and look after your nutrition in the first few months after giving birth

Being a new mum requires a lot of strength, both physically and emotionally. Carrying a car seat, changing bag and a growing baby all put strain on a body that has been through a lot of changes and stress in pregnancy and labour. As mums, we are often so busy looking after our little ones, that we forget how important it is to look after ourselves. Many women rush into exercising after having a baby but it is important to exercise safely.

Why?

Relaxin. This wonderful hormone that softens our ligaments, helping us to prepare for childbirth, can still be in your body up to 6 months after childbirth. This can be a problem as it leaves us vulnerable to injuries.

Diastasis recti. The connective tissue between our 6 pack muscles is stretched during pregnancy to allow space for the growing baby. This weakness can take a while to heal. Intense abdominal moves can prevent the connective tissue healing and closing back together.

Pelvic floor. Your pelvic floor can take 3-6 months to fully retract. Even if you don’t have any problems, high-impact sports like running can increase your risk of issues later in life.

Don’t despair. There are plenty of exercises you can do! Here are a few to get you started after you’ve had your 6-week check with your doctor (8-12 weeks after a c-section).

For the first three exercises lie on your back, hip bones and pubic bone in line with each other – spine neutral (natural curves only). Knees bent, hip-distance apart. I recommend 8-10 reps to start. Not to exhaustion!

Taking a moment to breathe, deeply and purposefully, is incredibly healing for both mind and body - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Breathing

This may seem like a simple thing to do but taking a moment to breathe, deeply and purposefully, is incredibly healing for both mind and body. Rather than focusing on breathing to the front of your chest, inhale through your nose, for a count of 4, focus on the sides and back of your rib cage expanding. Exhale through pursed lips, for a count of 8, allowing your rib cage to close. When exhaling gently draw up the pelvic floor by around 25 per cent.

Knee Drops

Breathe in. Breathe out, engage your lower tummy muscles and pelvic floor, with relaxed ribs. Open one knee to the side, allowing your foot to roll to its outer border. Try to move the knee as far as you can without moving your pelvis or opposite knee. Breathe in and return to the start position keeping your pelvis still. Breathe out, repeat on the other side.

Hip Rolls

Breathe in, engage your core and squeeze your bottom. Breathe out and slowly peel your spine off the mat until your hips are lifted and your weight is resting between your shoulder blades, not on your neck. Keep ribs softened down. Breathe in and hold. Breathe out and slowly roll down through your spine from the top to the bottom.

Chest Opener

Lie on side with knees bent and both arms out in front of you at shoulder height. Palms touching each other. Head on floor or on pillow. Inhale, lift top arm up to ceiling. Exhale, reach your arm down towards the floor behind you as you twist your body, knees together. Look towards your hand. Do not force the movement. Inhale, bring arm back up to ceiling. Exhale, return to start position.

sonianoypilates.com

It is important to eat fruits and vegetables of varied colour each day - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Food for thought

Now that you have some exercises to get you started here are some top postnatal nutrition tips from Sophie Vaz of Natura Thrive

Don't count calories. This will rob you and your baby of vital nutrients and might encourage greater fat storage in the longer term. Focusing on eating a well-balanced diet of nutrient dense food will nourish you and build your strength in the longer term.

Prioritise protein. Every time you eat to promote tissue repair and healing and keep you full for longer so you are less likely to snack on sugary foods.

Eat the rainbow. It is important to eat fruits and vegetables of varied colour each day. Aiming for one to two of each colour per day is a healthy goal to strive for!

Drink plenty of fluid. Dehydration is often a cause of fatigue and low energy. As a rule of thumb, aim to drink eight glasses of fluid per day.

Keep it simple. Eating should be enjoyable, not stressful. Eat in a way that works for your body and your lifestyle.

naturathrive.com



