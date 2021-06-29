5 of the best Tennis courts and clubs in Surrey

Published: 9:09 AM June 29, 2021

With Wimbledon just around the corner, now is the time to up your tennis skills. Here are 5 Tennis courts and clubs in Surrey for beginners or to get you back into the game

St George's Hill Lawn Tennis Club

Warreners Ln, Weybridge KT13 0LL

St George’s Hill Lawn Tennis Club is one of the most prestigious tennis clubs in the UK, and it's easy to see why as there are 33 different courts available to play on, both indoor and outdoor. You can also experience top-class coaching and get involved with the regular friendly matches and competitive tournaments that the club puts on. Find out more information here.

Esher Tennis Club

7 Milbourne Ln, Esher KT10 9DU

Head to Esher Tennis Club to play traditional Tennis and something a little different called Padel (it's almost like a hybrid of Tennis and Squash). The club also offers comprehensive coaching, tournaments and booking for any of the 9 available courts. Find out more information here.

Weybridge Lawn Tennis Club

Dorney Gardens, Walton Ln, Weybridge KT13 8LU

The Weybridge Lawn Tennis Club has a charming riverside location and 5 courts, all of which are equipped with floodlights. There's also plenty of chances to level up your tennis skills as there are lots of coaching sessions, competitions and tournaments that connect you with players within the club and at nearby clubs too. Find out more information here.

Dorking Lawn Tennis & Squash Club

Roman Rd, Dorking RH4 3ET

There are nine artificial clay outdoor courts, four of which are floodlit and open until late on Mondays through to Saturdays. The club is also a great place to play competitively or socially with refreshments or an after game tipple available at the onsite bar. Find out more information here.

Worplesdon Tennis Club

Memorial Hall Sportsground, Perry Hill, Worplesdon GU3 3RF

Worplesdon has four outdoor courts all of which have floodlights and a range of different club sessions which include ladies classes, disability classes and cardio tennis. Find out more information here.

