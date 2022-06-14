How to treat back pain without surgery

Promotion

IDD Therapy is a non-invasive spinal decompression treatment used on patients with long-term back pain - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you suffering from chronic back pain and struggling to get an appointment with the NHS?

For people with long-term spinal problems, Cathedral Osteopaths is the first clinic in North Yorkshire offering a specialised service called IDD Therapy (spinal decompression). The clinic is helping people with debilitating conditions regain their mobility and return to the activities they enjoy.

We spoke to Vanessa Robinson, director of Cathedral Osteopaths, about what IDD Therapy involves and how it can benefit people suffering from back and neck pain.

Q: What is IDD Therapy?

Vanessa Robinson uses IDD Therapy to help treat patients who have had no success with manual therapy, painkillers or those who wish to avoid surgery - Credit: Cathedral Osteopaths

A: IDD Therapy is the latest treatment technology available for non-surgical spinal decompression. It can be used for herniated or bulging discs, sciatica, stenosis, chronic back pain and neck pain. The treatment was developed in the USA to address the limitations of traction.

Cathedral Osteopaths is one of only 47 clinics in the UK that currently offer it as a service. I started specialising in IDD Therapy because I wanted to help more people who haven’t had success with manual therapy, painkillers or those who wish to avoid surgery.

Q: How does IDD Therapy work?

A: The IDD Therapy machine uses computer-driven technology that targets and treats specific levels in the spine, getting to the level that is the cause of your pain and discomfort. Essentially, it gently draws apart segments of the spine to alleviate pressure on the discs and nerves.

IDD Therapy works the soft tissues, gently stretching tight muscles and stiff ligaments to improve mobility and allow the body's natural healing mechanisms to operate. I combine IDD Therapy with hands-on osteopathy to help treat patients with chronic back and neck pain.

Q: Who can IDD Therapy help?

A: IDD Therapy could be for you if you struggle with low back pain or neck pain. These problems can cause other symptoms such as trapped nerves e.g. sciatica, numbness or a tingling sensation. Patients may experience pain or difficulty with walking, sitting, sleeping and general day-to-day activities.

We typically see people who have:

tried manual therapy, osteopathy, chiropractic or physiotherapy without success;

had back pain or neck pain for more than six weeks;

been struggling with sciatica or a trapped nerve;

been recommended injections or surgery;

had injections but the pain has come back.

Q How do I know if IDD Therapy is for me?

A: Contact the clinic and we will set up a free telephone consultation where we will:

find out about the history of the problem;

get to the bottom of what is causing your pain;

see if you are a candidate for IDD Therapy;

tell you more about the science of IDD and how it works.

Q: What are the benefits of IDD Therapy?

After receiving IDD Therapy, most patients can continue with their everyday routines and active lifestyles - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: IDD Therapy is less daunting than having surgery or injections as it’s non-invasive and gentle. In fact, it's so gentle that often patients fall asleep during their treatment.

We generally see patients within 7-14 days of them receiving their MRI report, which is much quicker than waiting for an NHS appointment.

Most of my patients can continue with their everyday routines and activities, which for some could be basic tasks like putting on socks or washing their hair, and for others getting a good night’s sleep, returning to work or playing sport.

Q: Is IDD Therapy successful?

A: Yes. There are over 2000 IDD Therapy systems globally and it has proven to offer long-term pain relief for people who thought they were out of options. IDD Therapy is helping thousands of patients every year get back to doing the things they love without worrying about pain and restriction in their back.

Q: How long does IDD Therapy take?

A: Each treatment programme is tailored for the individual depending on the severity of the back problem and how long they have been struggling. For a herniated disc, for example, a six to eight week treatment programme is recommended because of the time it takes for the body to adapt and heal. Patients usually need to come in for 45-minute to one-hour sessions several times a week to see the best results.

