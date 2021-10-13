Published: 2:33 PM October 13, 2021

Thanks to the team at the Theydon Bois Golf Club, we dispel 8 of those par for the course misconceptions that put so many people off of trying the game

We’ve all probably thought it at some point, “golf is so boring”, “how can anyone find this interesting?”, “it’s such a rich person’s sport”, but how many who say think things, have actually tried playing themselves? We spoke to the folks at the Theydon Bois Golf Club to put some of the most common myths to bed and help introduce you to your next hobby…

It isn’t a ‘real sport’

This is one of the biggest myths out there and it’s completely not true. On a professional level, competitors train for years, battle it out in competitions and win trophies, We’d call that a sport. On an amateur level calories get burned, de-stressing occurs by being out in Mother Nature, breathing fresh air in beautiful surroundings and furthermore, the game has enough physicality to keep you in good shape and is one sport you can continue playing when you can’t play the others.

It’s a man’s game

There is no actual reason for women to not play golf other than this outdated and sexist idea. Most modern clubs allow men and women to play, and those that don’t aren’t worth the hassle anyway.

A full, 18-hole round of golf involves a walk of around 5-6 miles - Credit: TBGC

It has no health benefits

A full, 18-hole round of golf involves a walk of around 5-6 miles. Even on a flat course, this equates to expending around 1,500 calories and even more if the course is particularly undulating. Along with the amount of walking involved, the golf swing in itself is great for providing a full-body workout. Each full swing exercises arms, legs, back and abdomen, with numerous repetitions over the course of a round - approximately 30 plus times for accomplished players and many more for novice golfers. Attempting to improve your skills levels by practising on the range provides great exercise, but a word of warning to beginners - hands blister easily! Golf also has the added benefit of being a ‘low-impact’ sport. As a result, joints are not subject to the stresses and strains of more energetic activities like tennis and running, which can lead to long-term joint damage. This makes golf an ideal activity for older players, who, perhaps unable to throw rugby balls around as they did in their younger years, can still enjoy this wonderful sporting activity.

It’s only for the rich

Getting started in golf is straightforward and inexpensive. Most golf clubs and ‘pay as you play’ courses offer clubs and equipment for hire at reasonable prices. If or when you decide to take it a bit more seriously and attend more regularly, it might be worth investing in your own set of clubs, and even a membership at your favoured golf clubhouse, but this is by no means obligatory. Ask a pro at your local gold club to see what equipment you actually need to avoid wasting money.

Most golf clubs and ‘pay as you play’ courses offer clubs and equipment for hire at reasonable prices - Credit: TBGC

It’s a sport for old snobs

I don’t think the likes of Niall Horan, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba and David Beckham would ever be described as ‘Old Snobs’, but they all play golf. Along with

many other young celebrities they are often photographed by the media or updating their own social media accounts with images of them enjoying a round or two with friends and family.

It takes too long to play

Fortunately, many golf courses are recognizing that not everyone can commit to a 4-hour round of golf. 9-hole playing options are popping up everywhere so you can get friends and family out of the house for some fresh air, fellowship, and fun and still have a weekend left!

It’s difficult to learn

Okay so the men and women on television are very good, and so they should be as they are professional athletes. But this notion that everyone on the golf course is good at golf is just not true. Of course, there are a number of experienced golfers that play well, but the majority of recreational golfers are doing just that…playing recreationally. No one is going to kick you off the course if you pick up the ball on a hole that isn’t going well, or even skip a hole or two. So long as you keep up the pace with the players ahead and behind you, you can take the course at your own speed. If you really don’t think its going well, you don’t even need to keep score.

The golf clubhouse is a wonderful venue for socialising, meeting people with a variety of lifestyles and making new friends - Credit: TBGC

It is a lonely sport

As well as being a fiercely competitive sport with frequent competitions happening throughout the year, playing golf can be a very social activity. Golf clubs used to have a reputation for being the domain of the well-heeled elite. Fortunately, this reputation is well and truly outdated with the game available to players of every class, creed and budget. Modern golf clubs are welcoming to new members, with plenty of experienced players happy to pass on tips and hints to beginners. The golf clubhouse is a wonderful venue for socialising, meeting people with a variety of lifestyles and making new friends.

Get in touch

Theydon Bois Golf Club

Theydon Road, Epping, CM16 4EH

01992 813054

theydongolf.co.uk

