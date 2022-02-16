Alternative healthcare company Alphagreen offers tips on how to keep up your winter outdoor running routine - Credit: Istock

Alternative healthcare company Alphagreen offers the following tips on how to keep up your outdoor running routine throughout the colder months...

Running during the winter months can seem intimidating for some people. After all, it's cold, dark and often rainy - this doesn't sound like the most appealing time to be leaving your house!

While some individuals will opt to run on the treadmill from the comfort of a warm gym, others want to brave the cold.

To encourage you to get outside, read on to discover top tips for running in the winter.

Tip #1 Layer Up

Just as it is important to warm up before any workout, you should wear the right clothes for any type of exercise, especially when the temperatures are low.

Begin with a base layer, for both your top and bottom. This will be effective at keeping you warm and also practical, as a big coat would limit your running capabilities.

Assess the temperature and dress accordingly for it. Test out your different running clothes during the winter until you find clothes that you are comfortable in and keep you warm.

Exercising with friends helps to keep things light-hearted and fun - Credit: Istock

Tip #2 Run With Friends

Let's face it, you're much more likely to head out if you've made plans with a friend. It makes it more difficult to bail on your run!

Exercising with a friend is always a good idea, as it helps to keep things light-hearted and fun. You can easily use this time to have a social catch-up. You could even get a group of your friends together and start a running club.

Running with friends will help to keep you motivated, distract you from the cold and even bring an element of healthy competition to your run. So, what's stopping you? Compete with your friends today!

CBD is an all-natural supplement which can be a great addition to your daily routine, both pre-and post-workout - Credit: Istock

Tip #3 Try CBD Products

This all-natural supplement can be a great addition to your daily routine, both pre-and post-workout. Cannabidiol (or CBD) is one of over one hundred chemical compounds that are found in the resinous cannabis sativa plant.

However, it doesn't possess psychoactive effects, instead, it can offer many beneficial effects for runners. Due to its anti-inflammatory effects, CBD can help relieve pain and speed up recovery time between your runs.

Many people also use various products like CBD gummies, topicals, capsules and oral tinctures to help boost focus, improve sleep or address anxiety.

Timing yourself while you run allows you to keep track of your progress and helps you to improve your technique - Credit: Istock

Tip #4 Keep Track Of Time

Timing yourself while you run can be a good idea for many reasons. It allows you to keep track of your progress and it can help you to improve your technique.

It's generally recommended that you keep your running time between half an hour to an hour.

If you're an experienced runner, then you could do more. However, you may risk compromising your immune system if you run for longer than ninety minutes.

If you are new to running, then take things slowly to prevent injuries. For example, you could begin with fifteen minutes of walking/running and do this for one week. However, as you get fitter, you can build this up.

Final Thoughts

Running in the cold can definitely be a challenge, but it comes with many benefits.

It can help to support the health of your heart, your immune system and boost your mood. It might also be a fun social activity that you can do with your friends which could help to distract you from the cold.

