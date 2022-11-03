4 health and wellness tips for a terrific 2023

Promotion

Book a GAIA body scrub or facial at The Spa in Exeter to give your skin a well-deserved treat - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

Renew your focus this New Year - how can you make sure that 2023 is your year for feeling relaxed, revitalised and ready for the months ahead?

With the New Year comes a fresh wave of motivation, making it the ideal time to reset and introduce some healthier lifestyle choices. Of course, change is never easy, but to help you get on the right path we chat with spa manager, Kasia Ostrowska, who runs The Spa at St Sidwell’s Point in Exeter.

Below, she shares her top four tips for better mental and physical health in 2023.

1. Take some time to rest and recover

You may be excited to hit the gym as soon as the festive season is over, but it’s important not to overdo it. Resting between workouts is key for good physical health – your muscles need time to heal to prevent injury.

Booking a massage can be perfect to get some much-needed ‘R and R.’ Our 60-minute GAIA poultice massage uses a natural herb compress designed to relieve tension in the muscles. Aromatic herbs and spices have been used for centuries to treat various ailments and increase energy flow, leaving you feeling revitalised.

The 60-minute GAIA poultice massage uses a natural herb compress designed to ease muscles, helping to aid recovery following a workout - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

2. Make skincare a priority

We put our skin through a lot – every day it’s exposed to harsh weather, products and grime. This can leave skin feeling clogged and looking tired and dull. Our beauty experts can recommend GAIA products and beauty tools, such as jade rollers, that will keep your skin clear and youthful-looking.

At The Spa, we also offer a GAIA body scrub that gently exfoliates the skin, boosts circulation and leaves you with a natural glow. The treatment uses a combination of essential oils that reduce inflammation, minimise the appearance of pores, and contain enriching nutrients for silky-feeling skin.

3. Uncomplicate your routine and effectively manage your stress

Have you ever had so many things on that it feels like there just aren’t enough hours in the day to get it all done? Learning how to prioritise what’s on your to-do list and what can wait until tomorrow is one of the best ways to manage stress and reduce anxiety.

After a swim, why not relax on The Spa's heated loungers or visit the sauna to relax your muscles and rid your skin of toxins? - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

If putting aside some ‘you time’ is a challenge, I recommend booking yourself a spa day or treatment, as this will ensure nothing interrupts your downtime. A visit to the spa can help improve your sleep quality, which is vital for focus, productivity and good physical and mental wellbeing.

Why not treat yourself and book our new Tranquillity Package? This includes a two-hour thermal spa experience, two mini treatments, a cream tea and a glass of prosecco - it’s the perfect way to unwind and let go.

The hot and cold water therapy offered at our thermal spa is the ideal stress-buster. A visit to the sauna can rid your skin of toxins, while our salt vapour room will help clear your senses, allowing you to breathe better and feel your best.

De-stress and release muscle tension in the monsoon showers, as part of The Spa's thermal experience - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

4. Meet up with friends

Connecting with others is an integral part of taking care of our mental health, and if you feel down, spending time with loved ones can be just what the doctor ordered. To help brush away the winter blues, plan a spa trip with your partner, a friend or a family member. It’s a great place to chat, laugh and truly enjoy one another’s company.

Our mind, body and soul package is an amazing experience for couples and friends. It includes a collection of restorative treatments, designed to help you feel balanced, grounded and nourished.

You can choose between a calming Pilates or Yoga class. The package also includes a two-hour thermal spa experience, one mini treatment, and you can finish your day savouring a Devon Cream tea in our private relaxation lounge.

We believe that taking care of yourself should be your number one New Year’s resolution. After all, you deserve it.

Book a restorative spa experience using the Exeter Leisure App, which can be downloaded from Google Play or The App Store.

Visit exeterleisure.com to find out more. Call 01392 265390 or email thespa@exeter.gov.uk.