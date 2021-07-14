Dental implants vs dentures: Which is the best natural teeth replacement?

Promotion

Published: 2:07 PM July 14, 2021

For those seeking a replacement for their natural teeth, dentures are a commonly sought solution. However, there is a longer lasting, more effective alternative in the form of dental implants.

Dr. Petya Chaprazova, a member of the dentistry team at the Dental Art Implant Clinics, answers some questions about the benefits of dental implants over regular dentures.

Q: What are the major differences between dental implants and dentures?

Dental implants restore both the top and the root of the tooth. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Dental implant treatment is widely considered to be the best long-term solution for restoring any number of damaged or missing teeth. Thanks to the surgical placement of the implant and the custom-made approach of each tooth, the difference between a dental implant and a regular tooth is unnoticeable. They fit firmly inside a person’s mouth, providing stability and correct bite force distribution, ensuring that the jawbone maintains its health. With proper care, dental implants can last a lifetime.

Dentures, on the other hand, tend to be a short-term solution requiring the patient to get them remade every five to ten years. Dentures also tend to be loose, require more aftercare and most notably, they restore only the top part of the teeth. This can lead to jawbone deformation, which can lead to other dental issues.

Q: What advantages do dental implants have over regular dentures?

A: Our dental experts have identified numerous advantages that dental implant treatment has over regular teeth dentures. Since implants are surgically attached to the jawbone, they are more stable and firmer than regular dentures. Dentures also tend to be more visible and more noticeable in the way they feel, whereas dental implants fit seamlessly inside the mouth and provide much better comfort.

Dental implants also work and feel like regular teeth, as each implant is custom made with the person’s natural teeth aesthetics and smile characteristics in mind. They are easy to clean and require the same amount of care as natural teeth, whereas dentures often require additional creams and solutions.

Q: Cosmetically, why should somebody opt for dental implants?

Dental implants are surgically attached to the jawbone. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Since dental implants restore both the top and the root of the tooth, they help ensure proper jaw functionality and structure. In other words, they function like real teeth.

We also use ‘body friendly’ materials like titanium for the fixture, meaning no harm is done to the patient’s health.

Q: What range of implant services do you provide to your customers?

A: We can provide an array of treatments that restore damaged or missing teeth. Single dental implants restore one damaged or missing tooth, whilst an implant supported bridge is used for the restoration of multiple teeth on one side.

We can even do a full mouth restoration, using six implants per jaw with a crown denture that is permanently attached to the dental implants.

Q: Do your implants need to be continuously renewed?

A: No, and that is one of the key benefits of dental implant treatment. With proper treatment, your dental implant placement can last you a lifetime.

Q: What improvements can someone expect from receiving dental implants?

Dental implant surgery is considered to be the best solution for damaged or missing teeth. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dental implant treatment will help you improve and maintain your oral health, help you to eat and drink easier and ensure proper jawbone health. Most importantly, they will help you regain confidence in smiling.

To find out more about the benefits of dental implants, you can visit dentalartimplantclinic.co.uk.