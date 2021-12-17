Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Win £250 to spend on beauty treatments at M&M Aesthetics

Dominic Castle

Published: 11:38 AM December 17, 2021
Dr Michael Szypulski and Melanie Woolfenden

Dr Michael Szypulski and Melanie Woolfenden - Credit: M&M

We have joined with Dereham-based M&M Aesthetics to offer a lucky reader a super New Year prize of one treatment up to a value of £250 (subject to consultation). 
Dr Michael Szypulski, a UK-qualified GP, and Melanie Woolfenden run a thriving, modern, well-equipped clinic in Dereham. In the New Year they are branching out to other locations in Norfolk, as well as offering home visits. There is a wide range of aesthetic treatments and Dr Michael combines a high level of expertise with a personalised and friendly business style to deliver reliable, high quality results. M&M also excels in its aftercare service. 

This image shows before combined treatment for marionette lines and low lip level

This image shows before combined treatment for marionette lines and low lip level - Credit: M&M

This picture shows after combined treatment for marionette lines and low lip level

This picture shows after combined treatment for marionette lines and low lip level - Credit: M&M

Treatments include: anti-wrinkle injections, dermal filler-lip and cheek enhancement, jawline, eight-point face lift, tear trough, non-surgical rhinoplasty, PRP Vampire Face lift, Desobody/Desoface fat dissolving injections, Sunekos, OBAJI medical skincare products and anti-ageing treatments to help transform your skin, OBAJI blue radiance peels, OBAJI facials for tackling acne, hyperpigmentation, photo-damaged skin, fine lines and wrinkles. 

Before the eight-point face-lift begins

Before the eight-point face-lift begins - Credit: M&M

Stages in the eight-point face-lift

Stages in the eight-point face-lift - Credit: M&M

Left: Before treatment. Centre and right - stages in the eight-point face-lift

Stages in the eight-point face-lift - Credit: M&M

Visit mnmaesthetics.co.uk for further information, check out the gallery of real-life before and after photographs and the five-star reviews on Google and Facebook. They offer a free non-obligation consultation. Call 07881 681 666 or visit the website and send an enquiry.
All you have to do it answer the question and complete the form here. Usual Archant competition terms and conditions apply. The winner will be the first correct answer drawn at random. There is no cash alternative. Only one entry per household, over 18s only. Closing date: Wednesday January 26, 2022.

Fill out my online form.

