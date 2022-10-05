WIN! £500 towards new stylish glasses from Dipple & Conway

Invest in your eyecare at Dipple & Conway Opticians

Dipple & Conway Opticians has teamed up with Norfolk Magazine to offer you the chance to win a £500 gift voucher to invest in a gorgeous new pair of spectacles.

Answering the question below will be easy, but deciding which pair to go for, could be the challenge!

As Norfolk’s go-to opticians for the latest, high-end spectacles, Dipple & Conway stock an exciting mix of well-known designer names such as Tom Ford, Chanel, Cutler and Gross alongside emerging new independent UK brands, always leading the way in eyewear style.

Pop into their Norwich, Diss or Swaffham branch and you will be greeted by a friendly front of house team. Taking time to get to know each client, they find glasses that not only match your unique sense of style but complement the way you live your life too.

This exceptional level of personalised style advice is matched behind-the-scenes in the clinical test rooms too.

Statement specs from JF Rey, available from Dipple & Conway - Credit: JF Rey

For more than 100 years, Dipple & Conway has always employed highly trained senior optometrists and continue to invest in the very latest optical technology.

Good news for anyone wishing to access this excellent level of eyecare year-round, as well as booking in for regular sight tests, there is also the option to join the Dipple & Conway Vision Care Plan.

For a monthly fee, the plan offers peace of mind that, whenever a full eye examination, or any additional procedures are needed, members will not incur additional costs.

Matthew Conway, managing director explains; “Our Vision Care Plan members benefit from an ‘open-door policy,’ which means as and when eye health concerns or worries occur, they get access to an experienced, senior optometrist, as soon as possible. Designed for people who wish to invest in their eyecare on an ongoing basis, members also receive special promotions, 25% off all complete spectacles and invitations to VIP events too, which is our way of saying thank you for being part of our VCP family.”

Dipple & Conway - Credit: Dipple & Conway

dippleconway.co.uk

19 Castle Street, Norwich 01603 626750

12 Market Place, Diss 01379 642598

63 Market Place, Swaffham 01760 724777

To enter the free prize draw and be in with a chance of winning a £500 Dipple & Conway voucher, complete the form here:

Usual Archant competition terms and conditions apply. The winners will be the first correct answer drawn at random. There is no cash alternative. Only one entry per household; over 18s only. Closing date: November 22, 2022











