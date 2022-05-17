Win a range of beauty treatments worth £500

Win

A beauty clinic based in Devon is offering world-leading treatments, plus our readers can enjoy an exclusive sneak peak into the centre.

Dr Pradnya Apté, is a leading advanced medical cosmetic practitioner who is known for her expertise in achieving naturally enhanced beauty through subtle cosmetic enhancement.

Based at Skin Southwest in Exeter, Dr Pradnya has an extensive understanding and appreciation of the structure of the face through her 27 years of practice as a dental surgeon and 16 years working in aesthetics.

Dr Pradnya has an extensive understanding and appreciation of the structure of the face - Credit: Skin Southwest

At her clinics in Exeter and London Dr Pradnya offers the latest anti-ageing and appearance enhancing technologies. Her team of aestheticians offer the latest in face and body treatments, all designed to deliver maximum, lasting results, including:

Expertly delivered skin boosters and plumping injections.

Anti-wrinkle injections.

Harley Street favourite, Endymed 3Deep radiofrequency skin tightening treatment.

Pharmaceutical grade facials and skin care ranges from Image Skincare, The Perfect Peel and celebrity favourite Fire and Ice from IS Clinical.

If you’d like to find out more, please get in touch with Melissa, the clinic manager via enquiries@skinsouthwest.co.uk or call 01392 547791

Skin Southwest offer the very latest treatments and technologies to support your aesthetic wellness - Credit: Skin Southwest



WIN £500 of exclusive aesthetic treatments PLUS a free exclusive invitation for selected readers

We’ve teamed up with Dr Pradnya at Skin Southwest in Exeter to offer one lucky Devon Life reader £500 of personalised aesthetic treatment.

Whether you’re looking to improve the appearance of your skin, your muscle tone or your facial aesthetics, Skin Southwest offer the very latest treatments and technologies to support your aesthetic wellness.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, fill in the form and answer the competition question below. Competition closing date is June 23, 2022.

And if you’re not the lucky winner this time then don’t worry - Dr Pradnya is inviting readers to an exclusive sneak preview of her new look clinic and exclusive new treatments on Exeter’s Southernhay. Every guest will receive a complimentary goody bag and exclusive offers.

WHEN: Thursday July 7, 2022

WHERE: Skin Southwest, 30 Southernhay East, Exeter, EX1 1NS

RSVP: enquiries@skinsouthwest.co.uk for more details and timings.

Spaces are limited, so RSVP now!