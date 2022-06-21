Win a relaxing four-day retreat in Devon, plus other goodies

Win

The Outdoors Retreat is a yoga, nature and mindfulness retreat to help you reconnect with nature and yourself - Credit: The Outdoors Group)

We’ve teamed up with The Outdoors Group to offer one Devon Life reader the chance to join a four-day retreat with a few added extras, worth over £500.

For over ten years The Outdoors Group has been helping children and young people to get back to nature through forest schools, special schools, toddler and holiday clubs. Now it’s the turn of the adults!

With an increased focus on health and wellbeing, retreats have become a useful way of taking time out and switching off from the stresses of the modern world. The Outdoors Retreat is a yoga, nature and mindfulness retreat to help you reconnect with nature and yourself. It takes place at the serene Bala Brook Retreat Centre in South Brent.

The Nourish in Nature Retreat runs from Friday, September 23 to Monday, September 26. This weekend falls near the autumn equinox so focus will be on transition and transformation. From daily yoga, nourishing food and mindfulness workshops to sumptuous surroundings and wanders in nature, it’s your time to retreat, recharge, and reconnect to the world in a more balanced, purposeful way.

Fresh, seasonal and locally produced vegetarian catering is provided - Credit: The Outdoors Group

What to expect:

The retreat is run by experienced yoga teacher Katie Hawley with a team passionate about the outdoors. The group size will be kept small giving plenty of space to unwind and recharge the batteries before returning to normal life.

Fresh, seasonal and locally produced vegetarian catering is provided by Joey Daley who runs wholefood catering business JoJo’s. Joey takes a creative, and holistic approach to supporting people to focus on the changes they can make, to achieve sustainable growth in their day-to-day lives.

Yoga

Sessions include meditation, pranayama (breathing exercises), postures and relaxation. These are suitable for all levels of experience with modifications if needed, and are taught in relaxed, non-competitive and friendly atmosphere.

Bushcraft and wilderness activities

Each day there’s the chance to enjoy outdoor activities such as forest bathing, campfire cooking, whittling, foraging, wild swimming, fire lighting, and sunrise walks.

Retreats have become a useful way of taking time out and switching off from the stresses of the modern world - Credit: The Outdoors Group

WIN! A four-day retreat

We’ve teamed up with The Outdoors Group to offer one Devon Life reader the chance to join the September retreat with a few added extras, worth over £500:

Accommodation for three nights

All food including brunch, evening meal plus fresh fruit, cakes and drinks throughout the day

Yoga mat

Branded hoodie from The Outdoors Group

Fire strike to light the campfire for marshmallow toasting

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, complete the form and competition question below. Competition closing date is July 21, 2022.

No cash alternative but can be moved to 2023 date if preferred.

The Outdoors Group is offering an exclusive ten per cent discount to Devon Life readers for the September retreat. Order online at outdoorsgroup.co.uk/the-elements-retreat and use the code devonlife10 (one-time use).