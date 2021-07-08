Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
5 ways to indulge yourself in Yorkshire this summer

Bethan Andrews

Published: 2:55 PM July 8, 2021   
New treatments have been introduced, but otherwise little has changed at Harrogate’s Turkish Baths in the last 120 years - Credit: Archant

Now is the time to treat yourself to some of the finest things that Yorkshire has to offer.

Bliss out at Harrogate’s Turkish Baths  
Immerse yourself in Britain's most fully restored Victorian Turkish Baths, and soak up the tranquillity in a true heritage building. 
turkishbathsharrogate.co.uk  

  

Sip Champagne on the lawn at The Devonshire Arms 
It doesn’t get much better than sipping a glass of the bubbly stuff with quintessentially British views around you.  
devonshirehotels.co.uk 

Take traditional tea on the terrace at Bettys  
Well, it wouldn’t be a Yorkshire Bucket List without including the rite of passage that is a tea at Bettys, hey? Fat rascals are a must!  
bettys.co.uk 

Make a bid 
Every fancied giving the nod at auction? Tennants in Leyburn might just tempt. They have an eclectic  calendar of sales a – from toys to clothing to country house furniture.  
tennants.co.uk 

Enjoy a pint in a proper country pub  
In the conservation village of Thunderbridge is The Woodman Inn. This traditional pub with its great garden is the perfect place to settle in and enjoy the splendours of Yorkshire cask ale.
Woodman-inn.com 

