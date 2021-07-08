5 ways to indulge yourself in Yorkshire this summer

Published: 2:55 PM July 8, 2021

New treatments have been introduced, but otherwise little has changed at Harrogate’s Turkish Baths in the last 120 years - Credit: Archant

Now is the time to treat yourself to some of the finest things that Yorkshire has to offer.

Bliss out at Harrogate’s Turkish Baths

Immerse yourself in Britain's most fully restored Victorian Turkish Baths, and soak up the tranquillity in a true heritage building.

turkishbathsharrogate.co.uk

Sip Champagne on the lawn at The Devonshire Arms

It doesn’t get much better than sipping a glass of the bubbly stuff with quintessentially British views around you.

devonshirehotels.co.uk

Take traditional tea on the terrace at Bettys

Well, it wouldn’t be a Yorkshire Bucket List without including the rite of passage that is a tea at Bettys, hey? Fat rascals are a must!

bettys.co.uk

Make a bid

Every fancied giving the nod at auction? Tennants in Leyburn might just tempt. They have an eclectic calendar of sales a – from toys to clothing to country house furniture.

tennants.co.uk

Enjoy a pint in a proper country pub

In the conservation village of Thunderbridge is The Woodman Inn. This traditional pub with its great garden is the perfect place to settle in and enjoy the splendours of Yorkshire cask ale.

Woodman-inn.com

READ MORE: Where to enjoy a Fruits de Mer feast on the Yorkshire Coast

READ MORE: 5 great foodie day trips in Yorkshire