5 ways to indulge yourself in Yorkshire this summer
Bethan Andrews
- Credit: Archant
Now is the time to treat yourself to some of the finest things that Yorkshire has to offer.
Bliss out at Harrogate’s Turkish Baths
Immerse yourself in Britain's most fully restored Victorian Turkish Baths, and soak up the tranquillity in a true heritage building.
turkishbathsharrogate.co.uk
Sip Champagne on the lawn at The Devonshire Arms
It doesn’t get much better than sipping a glass of the bubbly stuff with quintessentially British views around you.
devonshirehotels.co.uk
Take traditional tea on the terrace at Bettys
Well, it wouldn’t be a Yorkshire Bucket List without including the rite of passage that is a tea at Bettys, hey? Fat rascals are a must!
bettys.co.uk
Make a bid
Every fancied giving the nod at auction? Tennants in Leyburn might just tempt. They have an eclectic calendar of sales a – from toys to clothing to country house furniture.
tennants.co.uk
Enjoy a pint in a proper country pub
In the conservation village of Thunderbridge is The Woodman Inn. This traditional pub with its great garden is the perfect place to settle in and enjoy the splendours of Yorkshire cask ale.
Woodman-inn.com
READ MORE: Where to enjoy a Fruits de Mer feast on the Yorkshire Coast
READ MORE: 5 great foodie day trips in Yorkshire