Book extract: Her Deadly Friend by Gloucestershire-based Rae Sargeant

Local author Rachel (Rae) Sargeant’s brand new, Gloucester-inspired, novel Her Deadly Friend is the first in an exciting new series that that will feature well known landmarks all across Gloucestershire.

Rachel says, ‘Gloucester, with its extraordinary mix of history and culture, provided inspiration for my fictional setting of Gleveham – a play on Glevum, the Roman name for the city.

‘The series will see Steph investigate cases across the county, from Tewkesbury to Cirencester and the Forest of Dean, and many places in-between. I used real landmarks, moved a few around and invented others.

‘Her Deadly Friend features a battle of wills between Steph, a detective inspector, and Amy, her arch-rival from school days. Murder rocks the city of Gleveham. First one, then another. By the time the body count reaches five, all Steph’s leads point to Amy. But is Steph obsessed with a schoolgirl vendetta or closing in on a killer?’

Rachel 'Rae' Sargeant - Credit: Rachel Sargeant

Rachel continues:

‘The first chapter in Her Deadly Friend takes place in the Georgian Gardens, a fictional but very recognisable location. I wrote the scene during several visits to Painswick Rococo Garden – making best use of my annual Friends of the Garden membership. Readers familiar with the real attraction will pick out some of its wonderful features.

‘My publisher, Hobeck Books, and I were thrilled when Rococo’s directors gave us permission to use Painswick Rococo Garden images in our publicity. The bluebell glade there inspired the front cover. They’ve really got behind the project and are now selling the novel in their gift shop.’

Rae Sargeant signing Her Deadly Friend at Rococo Garden, Aug 2022 - Credit: Nigel Sargeant

The following is an extract from chapter one of Rae Sargeant's Her Deadly Friend:

Further on is a conservatory surrounded by heavy pots of miniature roses. Christa presses her hand against the cool glass and peers in. There’s no one inside, but she looks for a moment longer, prickling with the irrational sense that there’s someone, somewhere, watching. Her breath catches in her throat as she rounds the corner of the building and sees the extent of the Georgian Gardens in a basin of land below her. A vibrant wild flower meadow occupies the far side. To the right is a vast bed of tulips in shades from apricot to magenta. A quack rings out and she realises it’s the first sound she’s heard apart from her own excited heart. Two white ducks bob in a pond in the flat area at the centre of the basin. She halts when she senses movement in a gap in the shrubbery. It doesn’t look like the place Morag described for their meeting. Another early morning visitor? She shakes off a chill. There’s nobody there. Must be a trick of the light. Steps lead down into the garden and she passes a folly in the form of a white turret with a red roof. A nursery rhyme drifts through her mind: The King was in his counting house. She must have learnt it in school, because her mother sang only in Cebuano at home. Mum taught her Filipino language to Oliver and Sophie, too, when they were little. Even Sam loved to listen. On the ground below the folly Christa pauses to admire the shiny foliage of rhododendron bushes. In a few weeks these plants will pop with scent and colour. She smiles. Morag said something similar. Your time to flourish is almost here. Who would have thought Christa’s rescuer would be a stranger in a café? It just shows: never judge a book. Perhaps this morning Morag will reveal more about herself. Christa’s been curious for a while, but it’s not the kind of thing you ask. But there must be something. Morag gets it too well; it has to be from personal experience. The sign for the bluebell wood is where Morag said it would be, and Christa leaves the garden basin to climb the wide, flat steps that have been fashioned from soil and logs. After half a dozen or so, she starts to count them. When an overhanging briar catches her head, she grasps her hair and untangles it before damage is done. Thirty-two steps until she reaches the floor of bluebells. The wooded, earthy smell owes more to forest than to flower, but the blooms are magnificent – more of a luminescent mauve than blue. There’s birdsong. An animated, frantic twittering above and around her in the trees. Her skin tingles. Her arrival must have spooked the birds, that’s all. There’s no reason for the sense of unease that’s crept upon her. As Morag described, the path leads to a timber construction, their agreed meeting point. A notice says it’s a bug hotel. Logs, wooden tubes and straw fill a grid of compartments. She runs her hands down the bobbly surface, thinking how Sophie loved creepy crawlies as a toddler. Does she still like them? Tears prick Christa’s eyes. How can she not know that about her daughter? There’s no sign of Morag – maybe the car in the car park isn’t hers – but Christa is a few minutes early. She rests her back against the timber box, feeling its edge through the thin fabrics of her jacket and dress. The bluebells look even more vivid from this vantage point. A snatch of sunlight touches them through the trees. There’s a rustling sound behind...

Her Deadly Friend, by Rae Sargeant - Credit: Hobeck Books

Her Deadly Friend by Rae Sargeant is published by Hobeck Books and available from Painswick Rococo Garden and local independent book shops.

Click here for the eBook.