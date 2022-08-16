History: Celebrating 80 years since American GIs landed in Essex

It’s been 80 years since the American GIs arrived in Essex – bringing with them glamour, jitterbugging and Juicy Fruit chewing gum – but what lasting impact did they have?

Who remembers that famous old film Summer of ’42, with its reminiscent music that so many artists recorded, including the great singer Sarah Vaughan? Every now and again, we hear its background refrain, which will bring back tender memories for some of our older Essex readers.

Friendly invasion

The East Anglian region – and more popularly Essex – was very much an agricultural area prior to the Second World War. People who lived and worked on the land seemed to prefer their quiet country way of life. But, when conflict was on the horizon, there was no way that our county could avoid involvement in the approaching war. The flat geography of the area was perfect for the building of the large number of airbases that were planned to house the expected troops arriving from America.

The GIs (government issue) arrived on our shores in 1942 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The summer of 1942 brought thousands of young American servicemen and women to war-torn Essex. Many of the 8th and 9th Army Air Force made their home here over the next few years, living as they did on the newly built airbases. Locals were amazed at the rapid speed at which the US Engineer Battalion teams worked. The GIs (government issue) injected money into the economy, which brought some relief from the misery of the war. This period also strengthened the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and the US – a phrase introduced by Winston Churchill and echoed by many leaders since.

Here they come!

Essex, along with the rest of Britain, had suffered three years of war before the American troops arrived. Following that first tranche of US arrivals, they were settled in Debden, Saffron Walden, Great Saling, Braintree and Duxford in Cambridgeshire. Other companies joined their US comrades in other parts of East Anglia, Bedfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk but soon spread around to airbases in Boreham, Willingale and North Weald among other Essex villages.

American flyers in Essex - Credit: Roger Freeman

Good old Blighty

As 1943 approached, further US service personnel arrived. More than 100,000 servicemen had arrived in Britain, and by D-Day (June 6, 1944), half of the USAAF's combat strength was concentrated mainly in East Anglia where most of the 8th Air Force and some of the 9th were located on almost 100 air bases.

After the initial problems of settling into ‘Good old Blighty’, their presence made a real impact in Essex villages. The American GIs were cheerful, friendly and they easily formed relationships with local people. Immediately, it seemed, the girls were enamoured by these handsome young men who exuded a youthful glamour. Suddenly, after almost three years of shortages and grim rationing, the presence of the GIs with plenty of money to spend and no living expenses to consider (many were receiving more than five times that of a British soldier) their generosity knew no bounds.

GIs outside the Saracen's Head in Chelmsford - Credit: Roger Freeman

Looking back to the war years, some Chelmsford veterans remember, as children, flocking past the Saracen’s Head where one of the first popular American Red Cross Clubs was established and learnt the catchphrase ‘any gum, chum?’ probably to the irritation of their parents. But how exotic chewing gum must have seemed!

Among other Red Cross Clubs, Brentwood was very popular. One 14-year-old, Geoffrey Perrior, was asked to help at the Brentwood Club established in St Theresa’s Hall in Ingrave Road. He remembered:

‘I enjoyed my two-hour-a-week job working with the GIs who were so friendly and gave me goodies, which I’d never seen before: Chiclets, Juicy Fruit, Hershey bars, Coca-Cola and peanut butter were my favourites. I was expected at the club at weekends on a Sunday morning to clean the hall following Saturday’s dance. I was allowed to keep all the sweets and cigarettes left on the tables, then refill the containers that were supplied to the GIs. I’d tidy up all the gramophone records and newspapers and received nine shillings and sixpence – a huge amount at the time. The US newspapers arrived in bulk and I removed all the old ones and replaced them with the latest editions. I was allowed to keep these, so enjoyed the “funnies,” which ran into 30 pages.

‘The yanks who used the club came from the 9th Army base at Chipping Ongar, but known as Willingale and Fyfield. Several squadrons of B26 Martin Marauders were stationed at the airfield and it was a regular sight over Brentwood to see these medium bombers forming up in the sky before departing to raid targets in Europe.’

The GIs brought an air of glamour with them - Credit: Getty Images

GI brides

Local girls were often invited to dances held in airbase hangars. Here they learnt jitterbugging and listened to big bands and American jazz. Often, top musicians were flown in to entertain the personnel, and famous celebrities such as Glen Miller and Bing Crosby topped the bill. Local folk felt that such events brought a touch of glamour to the region.

It was inevitable, with the majority of Britain’s eligible bachelors away fighting overseas, that romance blossomed between these young men and women living in the towns and villages around the military airbases. The American GIs were once described as ‘overpaid, over-sexed and over here’, but when the war ended in May 1945, the repatriation of allied troops meant that the brides (and children) they had left behind in England were anxious to join their husbands in America.

The first ‘petticoat pilgrims’ (as the press dubbed them) left England in 1946 as an Act of Congress had waived immigration quotas for the war brides, and they claimed a special place in the country's social fabric. These English women dispersed across America to every state, gradually picking up the threads of their new lives. Many women settled happily in America, forming many organisations that still flourish more than 75 years on.





